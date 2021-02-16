Android 12 includes smart autorotation, game modes and more





Following news about changes to the Material NEXT UI and other Android 12 information, XDA Developers provided some additional information about Google’s upcoming OS. Android 12 has the potential to bring smart auto-rotation features, game modes and more.

To be more precise, the source specifically describes three features. These features are smart autorotation, game mode, and bright color reduction.

Android 12 will probably brighten smart autorotation, game modes, etc.

First, let’s talk about smart autorotation. Automatic screen rotation is very important. I think the majority of people agree with it. How many times have you been frustrated when you rotate the screen and the display doesn’t rotate? On the contrary, how many times did you spin against your wishes?

Now, Google is trying to improve things a bit with Android 12. how? Well, the company includes AI throughout the process. At the moment, auto-rotation relies on mobile phone gyroscopes and accelerometers to work.

The source didn’t have much information about this feature, but 9to5Google shared some. Google believes that it will use the frontal camera of the phone to detect the position of the head before turning. This will certainly make it avoid unnecessary rotation.

Now, regarding the game mode. XDA has discovered a new Game Manager service on Android 12. This is different from the existing GameManagerClient, which is part of the Google Play service.

The GameManager service is described as a service that manages game-related features. There is no specific information, according to sources, but it seems that the game will be the API for triggering basic game modes on the device. In this game mode, you can manage some settings such as auto brightness, auto rotation and so on.

[明るさを下げる]Options will be part of the default quick settings tile

It seems that the function to reduce the brightness is also in progress. Originally called Reduce Bright Colors, it is supposed to help people with visual impairments. This is actually said to be part of the default set of Android 12 quick settings tiles.

As you can see, Google aims to make quite a few changes in Android 12 in addition to the redesigned UI. The first developer preview of Android 12 will arrive at some point this month.

