Understanding: Providing Remote Rehabilitation-Med-Tech Innovation





Ian Bolland met with GripAble CEO and Founder Dr. Paul Rinne to discuss providing remote rehabilitation and how the outlook for adopting similar technologies has changed.

Dr. Linne founded the company when he was a PhD student at Imperial College London. There, as a neuroscientist, I was studying neuroplasticity, especially how the brain recovers after injury.

The approach to developing GripAble was bottom-up, rather than being passed the gorgeous robotic technology to work with, as Rinne explains, but starting with the needs of the patient and finding the right technology solution. was. Motion capture systems and virtual reality technologies are examples of technologies that have been enjoyed in this area, but due to time constraints and ease of use, they do not have the desired effect and do not encourage mass adoption. Dr. Linne’s central focus was ease of use.

Dr. Linne explains: Hopefully I want to work with a VR system, but I really remember the quote from the stroke patient. Paul, when I wake up every day, I feel that my hangover has worsened. That is my feeling from this stroke. The last thing I want to do is put the goggles in my eyes and enter the 3D world.

The GripAble device is a joystick that measures patient strength by measuring grip strength and release using a built-in sensor. The device’s gyroscope and accelerometer track the range and movement of wrist and lower arm movements as a starting point.

I was really trying to get rid of the complex nature of things: in fact, where are the opportunities with something like mobile? It should be built in a really incredibly intuitive and quick way. Looking at some of the top products other than rehabilitation, it’s based on being as simple as possible.

GripAble seems to improve the current route rather than creating a new one. Currently, there are devices that measure grip strength. This is found in the vast majority of clinics around the world that do everything related to upper limb and arm recovery. It’s a simple case where you squeeze as hard as you can, which gives you the power of a kilo of what the individual can squeeze. Do the same with GripAble.

It took seven years from the initial sketch of the device to the idea conception to manufacturing. This includes 2-3 years of clinical prototyping, validation, and identification of product applicability in collaboration with clinicians and patients, and the GripAble team is seeing a surge in mobile technology adoption in everyday life. I saw the opportunity to surround me.

Despite the inevitable delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the device completed its concept-to-manufacturing journey in the summer of 2020.

We tried 100 different shapes and got the right shape for the patient. Clipping modular add-ons is the right way to train individual fingers and do a lot of other things.

The most important thing for me was to stay away from all kinds of computers and things that were fixed in place.

The mobile apps and technologies that have emerged have been a huge leap forward. In fact, it can be used in the clinic and patients can take it to the bedside, but most importantly, it can be put in a bag and taken home.

At COVID-19, a great drive and great impetus for everyone approaching us is the need for something to use at home. It’s a big change for us. Today, healthcare providers and therapists are actively looking for solutions that can be left behind and brought home to the patient.

In the past, you created the market, but no one really promoted it, but now we have a lot more opportunities to help people at home.

