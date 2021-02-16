Rainbow Six Quarantine may have a new name





Alleged image of the new Rainbow Six Parasite logo featuring Ella.

Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Siege’s horror-themed spin-off, Rainbow Six Quarantine, may be given a new name to remind us of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, the publisher has changed the name of the game since the 2019 game was announced in the third quarter 2020-2021 earnings announcement, as the meaning surrounding the word “quarantine” has changed significantly. I am considering changing.

Guillemot just said that Ubisoft is “evaluating” the changes, but it looks like those tweaks have already been made. According to MP1st, images in the PlayStation Network database suggest that the new name for the game has become Rainbow Six Parasite. Images deleted from the PlayStation Network database were included along with what was expected to be either the game’s release date or an early patch after it was finally released.

Although based on Rainbow Six Siege’s 2018-only event, Outbreak, quarantine (or parasites) does not necessarily continue to talk about the chimeric virus introduced there. Instead, it shows that Siege’s Operatives will fight unidentified alien parasites in the future, adapting the parasite title to the game’s story.

By playing “Outbreak”, the idea of ​​a complete three-player co-op game in the same flow has always been exciting to me. It was like a more challenging and tactical take to one of my favorite games, Left 4 Dead. Unfortunately, it suffered multiple delays, pushing it back to fiscal year 2020-2021 in 2019 and then back to 2021 at the end of last year.

We asked Ubisoft to comment on this, but we’ll update it as soon as we get a reply.

