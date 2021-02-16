Selling to Silicon Valley, Nevada: You can create your own government here





Drive east on Interstate 80 from Reno, Nevada, and you’ll soon reach Story County. Story County is a sparsely populated district with a population of approximately 4,000, hosting some of the state’s most ambitious commercial projects. It is a growing 107,00 acre industrial park with a huge Tesla Gigafactory, part of the Tahorino Industrial Center and including facilities such as Google, The Home Depot and Wal-Mart. In typical Nevada fashion, TRIC land is partially owned by county supervisors, realtors, and brothel owners in cowboy hats. Under the influence of a former corporate assailant and convicted serious criminal Michael Milken who invested in a TRIC project, former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin used the park as an opportunity zone, contrary to his department’s own guidelines. It was designated as a special tax deduction.

Adjacent to TRIC is another highly ambitious project that could be key to the future of Nevada’s economy, unless it becomes another warning story of techno utopian arrogance. Former lawyer Jeffrey Barnes, who allegedly sued and killed a financial institution in the wake of the 2008 crisis, owns 67,000 acres of pristine, highly dry desert area in Story County. He took his fortune and poured money into a company called Blockchains LLC. The company, as the name implies, aims to promote and innovate the use of blockchain, a distributed database technology that powers Bitcoin. Blockchains has promised to build technical R & D facilities and smart cities on the land. The project was unveiled at a spectacular ceremony in Prague in 2018, after which the New York Times approved Bernes’ profile. Almost three years later, Blockchains has barely started construction and is struggling to secure water rights. Last year, the company fired nearly 10% of its staff and appeared to be refocusing on less specific projects such as digital identity management products.

The Marquee Initiative is far behind schedule, but Blockchains LLC is not yet complete. Thanks in part to political contributions from Berns and his company, Blockchains is a key driver behind the state bill to establish an innovation zone in Nevada, a virtually autonomous high-tech town. The leaked draft of the bill, obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, provides the flexibility to help traditional local governments alone become leaders in attracting, maintaining, and nurturing new forms and types of businesses. It states that it is not enough to provide the resources. Economic development in emerging technologies and innovative industries. Therefore, in the words of the Review Journal, we propose alternative forms of local government to enable businesses to effectively form separate local governments in Nevada. This is a school formed by a government with the same powers as the county, including the ability to impose taxes. It provides district, judicial courts, and government services, to name a few.

