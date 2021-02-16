Leak says this is Samsung’s first flagship with an invisible camera hidden under the screen – BGR





According to the leaker, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be the first Samsung flagship to place a selfie camera under the display. Samsung has already confirmed UPC technology and is teasing that laptops with OLED screens with cameras underneath the display will be available in the near future. The camera technology under the panel may also be used for other Samsung smartphones. Samsung’s flagship product already comes with the best high-end OLED panels in the industry.

CES 2021 was an online-only technical event this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The show made many technical announcements, even virtual, and proved to work in this format. Samsung hosted several press events during CES and culminated in the upcoming Galaxy S21 announcement event shortly after CES. One of Samsung’s most exciting announcements in early January was phased in, with Samsung releasing several teaser videos before properly addressing the new technology. Samsung used a YouTube clip to tease a new OLED panel for a laptop. This allows bookmakers to improve screen quality and at the same time improve the screen-to-body ratio.

We also learned that these laptops support a 90Hz refresh rate, bringing innovations never seen before in notebooks. Samsung calls it UPC, which stands for under panel camera. It is also known as the under-display camera technology, a display innovation that several smartphone vendors, including Samsung, are working on. ZTE has launched the first commercial mobile phone with a UPC selfie camera. Other Chinese smartphone makers have already demonstrated such a concept in the last few years. Samsung introduced UPC technology for laptops, but the company also made fun of wanting UPC over the phone. Famous insiders claim that the first Samsung phones with under-display selfie cams are closer than we thought.

In one of Samsung’s other CES announcements, the Korean giant showed how to use video to “upcycle” Samsung devices that are no longer in use. Among them, the phone seen in the image above was introduced. The handset is very similar to a Galaxy Note phone without a selfie camera. This may be a cheeky way to surprise fans while teasing Samsung’s UPC technology. Samsung, on the other hand, is a video that was shown at a trade fair and uses concepts that have nothing to do with the actual project. However, this clip seems to suggest that Note 21 may have a UPC display. That is when the Galaxy Note 21 becomes a real product.

Fast-forwarding a month later, Twitter user Ice Universe claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is “very likely” to adopt UPC technology.

Leakers often make accurate predictions about unreleased Samsung hardware, especially phones, in the last few years, proving some internal access to Samsung’s secrets. The image he uses for the UPC is from one of Samsung’s OLED panel videos released in early January.

The soft launch of Samsung’s UPC technology shows that the company is happy with the technology. The main issue with the camera below the display surface is the quality of the photo. Cameras need to capture light through the OLED display layer, so AI-computed photographs are needed for best results. However, if Samsung is ready to use the UPC screen on its laptop, it could also be used on smartphones.

When it comes to the next generation of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is definitely a good candidate to test the UPC. The first generation fold had an ugly self-camera notch, which was fixed last year with the help of a drilling screen. Replacing a hole punch selfie cam with an under-display camera can be a natural evolution of things.

Remember that the outside of the Z Fold phone has a screen that can hold the drilling camera for your safety. If the UPC camera malfunctions during a video call or selfie, the user can always fall back to the selfie camera on the external display.

Ice has a good track record with unreleased Samsung devices, but over time it’s clear that the Z Fold 3 rumors are correct. The phone should be announced at some point this summer, so learn all of its secrets long before it happens.

Chris Smith began writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he shared his views on the technical stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he doesn’t write about gadgets, he tries desperately, but miserably fails to get away from them. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.







