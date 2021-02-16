Nvidia’s acquisition of Arm from Microsoft and Google





Technology giants are concerned that Nvidia may limit the supply of essential components to its products

Share this article

Companies in this article

Leading tech companies are protesting Nvidia’s $ 40 billion acquisition of British semiconductor company Arm.

The deal was announced in September and is currently under consideration by antitrust regulators in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union and China.

Bloomberg reports that several companies, including Google, Microsoft and Qualcomm, are seeking the intervention of these regulators.

At least one of these companies wants to stop trading altogether, according to sources on the site.

Concerns are focused on Arm’s job of providing semiconductors and essential chips to companies such as Apple, Amazon, Samsung, Huawei, and Intel.

The company currently serves all clients across the tech industry, but Microsoft, Google and others are concerned that the acquisition will limit Nvidia’s supply to its rivals and raise prices. ..

Nvidia argues that there is no incentive to change Arm’s neutral approach to business, especially given the $ 40 billion price tag for trading.

In a statement, a spokeswoman said: “As we go through the review process, we are confident that both regulators and customers will realize the benefits of our plan to continue Arm’s open licensing model and ensure transparent and collaborative relationships with Arm’s licensees. doing.

“Our vision for Arm helps all Arm licensees grow their businesses and expand into new markets.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos