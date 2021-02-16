Zomentum Raises $ 13 Million to Expand Promotion Platform for IT Channel Partners – TechCrunch





Most SMEs that form the backbone of the economy today do not have the resources to handle their IT needs. Take, for example, a restaurant. They are probably outsourcing this job to contract with IT professionals to reduce costs.

Whenever you need to buy a point-of-sale machine, printer, new computer, or assign a business email to an employee, contact a trusted IT advisor and work with your vendor partner to discover the products and services your business offers. Protect needs.

“SMBs are often focused on helping their customers, so it takes time to choose the right technology for their business needs. More and more IT channel partners are finding their technology needs. We are now taking on the role of a trusted advisor to these SMBs, “said Shruti Ghatge, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zomentum.

These IT advisors play a very important role in helping companies sell. Even giants like Microsoft are driven by reseller partners for the majority of their sales. However, these professionals are still using legacy tools.

Ghatge, who previously worked as an investor at Accel, has found an opportunity in this area and is working on it with the new startup Zoomentum. The US-based startup platform allows IT partners to put the entire sales process together. This is a phenomenon that helps IT partners increase their revenue and complete more sales in less time.

On Tuesday, 3-year-old Zomentum raised $ 13 million from Elevation Capital and Accel in a Series A round to build a strong network of IT partners that could act as an effective sales channel to drive the hyperlocal IT market. Said (existing investors), and Greenoaks Capital. Eight Roads Ventures also participated in the new round, which raises Zomentum’s previous funding to $ 17.1 million.

Zomentum quotes an internal survey that the average IT partner on the platform can create documents 70% faster, and a 600% increase in transaction value doubles the number of transactions and doubles the number of conversions. It states that it will be.

“We have the opportunity to harness the power of AI and data science to enable business insights for these channel partners,” said Rahil Shah, co-founder and chief technology officer of Zomentum. In the statement.

With more than 80% of Zomentum’s customers in the United States today, Ghatge is rolling out new capital to help startups expand their market presence and offer products with features such as vCIO, QBR, and valuation. I said.

