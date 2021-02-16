The perfect Nintendo Switch case to protect your device





One of the few drawbacks of being able to switch between a console and a handheld device that the Nintendo Switch can connect to a TV is the risk of it falling. This is a costly mistake if no precautions are taken.

Not only that, carrying everything can be a problem, as small game cartridges can easily be lost and piled up with a wealth of accessories that take longer to carry.

So it’s best to buy a Nintendo Switch case. Not only does it keep your console safe, it also makes it easy to store all your Switch games and gadgets in one safe place. I’m on the move.

We have rounded up some of the best Nintendo Switch protective cases you can buy right now.

Check out the reviews for what to look for in the switch protection case and make sure others say it’s as safe as the manufacturer claims. Keep an eye out for what fits inside. Some can only hold the console and some games. If you want to take all the accessories home, you have to look for a bigger one. Make sure there is something in the case to avoid scratching the screen. Most decent ones have a separate place to store the console, usually covered with an additional layer dedicated to the screen. 6 Best Nintendo Switch Cases 13-in-1 Case & Accessories Kit for Nintendo Switch

Great for people who like to play games on the move

This high capacity carrying case is everything you might need for a switch if you need to take it somewhere or if you want to keep everything safe in the same place at home. It is designed to fit in.

This case may be compact, but it has various sections that not only keep the console safe, but also provide space for things you want to keep nearby, such as games and extra thumb grips. For your switch.

Purchased from Amazon

PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag for Nintendo Switch

Great for people who value style as much as games

Want to look good while making sure the Nintendo Switch and everything that comes with it is safe from dust and damage? If so, this is very likely the carry case / bag you were looking for.

The PowerA Everywhere messenger bag has space for all Switch-related products, from the console itself to the game and all the accessories that come with it. Just carry it around like a regular bag, and it’s packed full of game goods.

Purchased from Amazon

Protective hard travel bag for Nintendo Switch consoles and accessories

Great for people who don’t take out the Nintendo Switch often

It’s smaller than any other Nintendo Switch carry case you can buy, so it’s perfect if you don’t take out your Switch too often and just want to carry some of your games and accessories.

This case has several specially made compartments made with safety in mind. Therefore, if you take the switch out and it is locked in place, it should make your breathing easier so that you don’t accidentally break the switch because of a clumsy moment.

Purchased from Amazon

Orzly carry case for Nintendo Switch Lite

Ideal for those who have Nintendo Switch Lite

There are many Nintendo Switch carry cases that provide a safe home for either the main switch console or the lights, but if you own only the lights, you should invest in something specially designed for that. I recommend it.

Not only are Orzly carry cases available at an affordable price, but you can also choose from 11 different colors, so you may be able to find the one that suits you best. Also, due to its large size, you can easily carry it around or put it in your backpack and find it safe while traveling.

Purchased from Amazon

FINTIE carry case for Nintendo Switch

Great for people who want to bring out a lot of games

The FINTIE carry case ensures that your Nintendo Switch console is safe. The hard EVA shell is specially designed to keep your screen safe from potential scratches and shocks you may face when you’re on the go. about.

The built-in elastic strap is attached to the switch for added protection and comes with an additional pouch that can be used for the charger and other small accessories you want to take home.

Purchased from Amazon

PALPOW Ultra Slim Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch

Great for those who travel with a switch from time to time

Animal Crossing: Perfect for New Horizons enthusiasts, this case not only keeps your console and games safe and free of dust and scratches, but also comes with your beloved Animal Crossing character as part of the design. doing.

The PALPOW Ultra Slim Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch is made of two layers of PU leather, so you can keep everything safe. You can also carry up to 5 games with you while traveling.

Purchased from Amazon

See the tech section for the latest tech news, guides, and deals. Are you wondering what to play on the console? Check out the best Nintendo Switch games.

