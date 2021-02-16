Four of the Most Important Digital Automation Trends Around 2021





The pandemic has upset decades of accepted business principles. Leaders understand that everything must be digital, as it is the only way to guarantee your business in the future. These are some of the most important predictions about digital transformation as we move into the post-pandemic world.

Gartner researchers believe that everything that can and should be automated is automated. Everything else has to be augmented.

Getty

Pragmatism dominates the day

Innovation for itself is very early. Pandemics are a factor in the power to wipe out digital transformation, but arguably it’s about practical innovation from the edge to the core. IDC predicts that by 2022, 70% of all organizations will accelerate the use of digital technology and transform existing business processes to drive customer engagement, employee productivity, and business resilience. Did. Two years later, IDC predicted that 75% of organizations would have a comprehensive digital transformation implementation roadmap, but now it’s 27%, making a real transformation in every aspect of business and society. Bring. Gartner predicted that combining hyper-automation technology (see next paragraph) with a redesigned operational process could reduce an organization’s operational costs by 30% in just three years.

Technological innovation is not an island

Market interest is high in AI, IoT, machine learning, digital twins, and robotic process automation (RPA). However, these features cannot bring business results if stored in silos. Companies that get the most value combine the right features to solve specific problems and discover opportunities. Gartner called this super-automation.

In fact, Gartner researchers say that super-automation isn’t about technology. That process does not end the disciplined approach that organizations use to quickly identify, scrutinize, and automate as many business and IT processes as possible. Buy not just one technology, but multiple technologies. [they] Must be designed together.

Forrester predicted that key CIOs would adopt cloud-first and platform strategies for speed and adaptability, avoiding the stove pipe of end-to-end solutions. In addition, IDC sees 30% of cities that combine physical and digital to improve remote management of critical infrastructure and digital services by 2025 using automation with a combination of IoT, AI and digital twins. I did.

Humans and machines are standard

I hope the last decade will finally come to an end in the last century-or the debate that makes humans oppose machines. The best performing organizations understand how to seamlessly incorporate digital technology to increase human productivity.

One of the assumptions behind Gartners’ latest predictions was that everything that could and needed to be automated would be automated. Everything else has to be augmented. In their vision, the machine automates 80% of the process and provides information to help people make decisions.

Most analysts agreed that these changes were not for the distant future. Forrester predicted that a new form of automation would directly or indirectly support one in four remote workers by the end of this year. These analysts said that many organizations have invested in conversational AI, machine learning, and hardware advances to allow remote workers to perform tasks previously performed in the office, employee self-service, customer service support, and more. Predicted to be able to perform costly tasks such as documentation. Extraction.

By next year, IDC will allow 65% of CIOs to digitally empower, allowing frontline workers with data, AI and security to expand their productivity, adaptability and decision-making in the face of rapid change. I predicted that it would be. Within the next two years, IDC predicted that 50% of knowledge workers would regularly interact with AI-enhanced robot assistants. This allows you to identify and prioritize tasks, gather information, and automate repetitive tasks.

Industry leaders unite to drive innovation

Some analysts have predicted more M & A activity as larger software and other vendors acquire smaller startups in key areas such as AI and RPA. This is because technology needs to be on the same cloud-based platform to provide high-quality, consistent data and enhance valuable business insights.

For example, IDC will secure differentiated skills and IP (intellectual property) ownership by 2023 for a quarter of global 2000 companies with the goal of incorporating intelligence into their products and services. Predicted to get at least one AI software startup for.

According to Gartner analysts, the business demand for integrated data makes it much harder for a company to survive as a stand-alone tech player. By 2024, they predicted that one or more technology mega-vendors would build or acquire targeted ultra-automated technology, making 60% of the standalone RPA market redundant.

The integration is not limited to acquisitions. A growing number of close collaborative businesses, including business networks, are transforming into what IDC researchers call the Digital Innovation Factory. By next year, IDC analysts expect 40% of market-leading IT and OT vendors to form strategic partnerships to deliver comprehensive solutions. This reduces integration and deployment costs by 20%. In addition, by 2025, these analysts will be driven by volatile world conditions, with 75% of business leaders using digital platforms and ecosystem capabilities to bring value chains to new markets, industries, and more. Adapt to the ecosystem.

Resistance to digital transformation is useless

What surprised me about many of these and other predictions was immediacy. Most are expected to occur within the next few years, if not earlier. Digital natives are already there, and those that haven’t migrated will hopefully get there soon.

