There are some major changes in picture-in-picture in Android 12





As we wait for Google to announce the first developer preview of Android 12 in the coming days, we’re already starting to see many of the features that come with Android 12.

XDA has already unearthed many new features in Android 12 and discovered a new “stashing” feature in Picture-In-Picture.

Basically, what you can do with this new stashing feature is to hide the PiP window completely. The audio will continue to play in the background. This may be useful for some videos where you only want to hear the audio. The user can drag it to the left or right edge until about one-third of the PiP window disappears from the screen.

Picture-in-picture has many more changes

Not only that, Google is also working on new ways to resize PiP windows. The user can resize the window by double-tapping the window and automatically resizing the window to maximum size.

Currently, it has nothing to do with PiP, but Bubbles is getting some new animations. Dragging out expanded bubbles results in fade / scale down animations, softer expansion / collapse animations, and softer transitions between bubbles. In landscape mode, bubbles are displayed vertically on the left / right side instead of at the top of the screen.

Google is also preparing to upgrade Android’s split-screen multitasking system with an app pair. This allows you to launch a set pair of apps in split screen mode. Similar to how the app pair works on Samsung smartphones.

It looks like there are quite a few feature changes planned for Android 12 this year, but I can’t wait for Google to release a developer preview. You can start playing on the new version of Android, but not too long. from now.

