The worst thing Google can do against black hat SEO





Google’s John Mueller describes the strongest penalties that can be issued for sites captured using black hat SEO tactics.

Mueller provided a long answer to the following question in the Reddit thread.

“What’s the worst thing Google can do to a website if it’s caught using black hat SEO tactics? Can the website be lost or completely deindexed?”

Get to one of the most detailed answers you’ve ever seen on this subject. There is no such thing as “it depends on the situation”.

Google does not completely deindex websites

Unlike other responses from SEO on Reddit threads, Google doesn’t permanently deindex your website.

If the site owner is keen on doing what they need to do, there is always a way to recover from the manual action penalty.

Theoretically, if the site owner doesn’t make an effort to reindex, the site could be deindexed from Google and remain in that state forever. But it’s not Google, it’s the site owner.

Mueller says:

“The site is not completely removed from Google. There is always a way to reindex the site. Sometimes it takes a long time and a lot of work, but Google has permanently blocked the site. I don’t have a list.

In the case of manual actions (penalties), the ones that lead to a complete removal are usually very serious. For example, if your site is pure spam and there is nothing useful in itself. “

Mueller mentions the fact that when it comes to penalties, site owners can request a review after fixing the issue.

This can be quick or time consuming, Mueller says.

“For manual actions / penalties, you can request a review after fixing the issue. In fact, it’s a type of manual action that can occur fairly quickly (“Site is no longer hacked “” Depending on (such as) or taking some time (such as “remove some bad links”), it means that Google needs to double-check the site, idk if enough “” takes months (Sometimes). “

Focus on the good and ignore the bad

For sites that haven’t been removed from the index in violation of Google’s guidelines, search engines have developed a system that ignores the bad and focuses on the good.

Other solutions for handling these types of sites include skipping them for certain search features and / or significantly lowering your search ranking.

Mueller’s personal favorite solution is to ignore the bad and focus on the good. This is to avoid severe penalties for sites that accidentally perform black hat tactics.

“For everything else,” ignore the bad parts and focus on the good parts “,” skip certain search features (for example, not in the news) “,” significantly lower your search rankings “( There are various things, such as (if there is a bad part). It cannot be separated well).

I like when Google can ignore the bad and focus on the good — it’s more and more possible. People mistakenly perform “black hat SEO” according to bad advice (such as “use white on a white background with keywords”). Even if Google’s system ignores it, users will be happier if they can see useful parts of the site. And I’m sure site owners will learn someday.

However, although competitors are ranked higher than you, it can lead to the annoying situation of running a “clearly black hat” and tempts you to do so too (these). Sites tend to be ranked despite being black hat’s, not because of black hat). “

The ranking of good sites goes down

Mueller also reminds SEOs and site owners that rankings can always drop, even without black hat activity.

This can happen if Google determines that your site is no longer relevant, or if it is no longer useful.

“If the’algorithm’flags the problem (basically only some software that runs on Google), or if you can’t find a site related to your search (basically Google ranks it in your search) Change the way), it’s more of a problem Usually it improves the site at a broader level. This is like when a radio station stops playing music. Not only do we need to change the drum sample, but we also need to rethink what we are creating.

It is also possible that the time / usefulness of the site has just passed. If you have an old-fashioned phone game website and no one is running those devices, tweaking the text on the page won’t fix it. Finding changes in the wind before it’s too late is a bit of an art, as is the process of reusing parts of your work. “

Mueller seems to have deleted the comment on the Reddit thread shortly after posting. However, it can still be viewed in the Apollo app, as shown in the screenshot below.

