Colling Media Helps Solve Ad Attribution Mysteries with Google’s New Attribution Beta Program





Phoenix, February 16, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Phoenix-based advertising and marketing company Colling Media uses Google’s recently released attribution beta program to allow consumers to use multiple marketing tactics and channels. Helps clients allocate credit for digital ad conversions as they interact.

Attribution is an attempt to allocate credit to various advertising and marketing tactics. This problem can be difficult to solve. For example, consumers see ads on websites, fill out forms on Facebook, listen to radio commercials, view digital billboards, and then buy products or services. Which ads should receive the most credits by driving consumers into action? There are several ways to assign and determine attribution. Google’s new Attribution Beta is another attempt to help determine the tactics most responsible for consumer conversions.

“Every brand marketer wants to know which advertising tactics and channels are most effective,” said Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media. “That’s why attribution is so important. Understand which ads are most effective and why they can help you fine-tune your ad campaigns and allocate resources effectively.”

Daniel Chen, Marketing and Analytics Manager at Colling Media, said: “Attribution evaluation and proof is tedious and technical. The combination of ads on different platforms makes it difficult for consumers to take action and accurately track consumer behavior during the purchasing process. A welcome addition to the tools and methods you use for optimal attribution, whether rule-based or data-driven. Even with Google’s new attribution tools, the big picture of consumer behavior Requires additional tactics and organics, including the entire purchase pass. / Paid impressions for online / offline sales. “

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Colling Media is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media purchases, paid search, lead generation, content marketing, and SEO. For more information, visit collingmedia.com, LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colling-media/), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/collingmedia/), and Twitter (https://www.facebook.com/collingmedia/). https://twitter.com/collingmedia).

