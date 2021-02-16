



The futuristic line of Neoms in the sand is good news for Saudi Arabian tech starters

The Line is a proposed smart linear city in Tabuk Province, Saudi Arabia, with no cars, roads or carbon dioxide emissions. (Provided by NEOM)

Digitization is transforming Saudi Arabia. In Saudi Arabia, the tech-savvy young population and public sector economic reforms such as Vision 2030 and the government’s ICT strategy will drive the kingdom’s tech sector to a staggering 50 billion SR ($ 13.33 billion) over the next four years. I am aiming to do it.

However, great ambitions pose a major challenge, and the Kingdom recently announced plans to build a 173km high-speed transport and data corridor through northwestern Saudi Arabia. This is a bold and visionary project that underpins the expanding technology sector.

The Desert Infrastructure Corridor not only gives shape, shape and purpose to the Red Sea’s futuristic smart city Neom, but also serves as a lightning rod for Saudi Arabia’s growing entrepreneurial class of investment and inspiration.

This is the consensus of Saudi Arabian tech start-ups with close support from Saudi Aramco’s entrepreneurial spirit, Waed. Since 2011, Waed has deployed 375 million SR to Saudi entrepreneurs through unsecured loans, venture capital investment and incubation training.

Many of them have billions of dollars in urban roads, railroads, and Internet backbones driving the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, the Internet of Things, the cloud, blockchain, and many other new technologies. I think it is.

Washim Baslawi

It’s no coincidence that a state-of-the-art three-level super highway will be built in Saudi Arabia to move people, cargo and data, but it’s a more compelling proof of the traction achieved by the kingdom’s continued digital transformation. 10 years.

The kingdom is a fertile land for technological innovation. Over 70% of Saudi Arabian residents are under the age of 30. A staggering 93% are connected to the internet, but the global average is close to 53%. There are about 15 million more mobile phones than the people of the kingdom.

In Saudi Arabia today, you can register your business, renew your car registration, and even attend court hearings and trials via the web or mobile app, almost everything online. Several innovations have been developed during the coronavirus pandemic, but many precede them and have the potential to live longer than the virus.

Consider Hazen.ai, a Makkah start-up that is backed by the Waed Ventures Venture Capital Fund, where smart AI-based traffic management and video analytics systems make highways and roads safer. In November, Hazens products defeated international competitors and received the prestigious Global Best Use of AI in Traffic Safety Award from the International Road Federation.

Sohaib Ahmad Khan, CEO and co-founder of Hazen.ais, said giga projects like The Line will drive the expansion of Saudi Arabia’s IT sector over the next few years. He added that projects of this size have great potential to boost the local technology ecosystem.

Over time, we’ll see if The Line will lead to Hazen.ai’s new business. Corridors should be the high-tech backbone of smarter city grids with no roads or traffic.

But like many Saudi entrepreneurs these days, Sohaib isn’t afraid. Optimism is the currency of the moment. He said Saudi Arabia is a country of opportunity. One of the things I can guarantee to you is to investigate what opportunities we have there.

Wassim Basrawi is the CEO of Waed, the Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center.

Disclaimer: The views expressed by the writer in this section are unique and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News.

