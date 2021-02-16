Apple patents iPhone display with variable refresh rate up to 240Hz





A new Apple patent released today by the United States Patent and Trademark Office describes an iPhone display that can update content at twice, three, or even four times the native refresh rate when high refresh mode is enabled. Patented Apple. For example, an iPhone with a 60Hz display can automatically increase the variable refresh rate to 120Hz, 180Hz, or 240Hz.

For unfamiliar people, the refresh rate is how many times the display refreshes per second. (The higher the refresh rate, the smoother the content on the display.) Currently, all iPhones have a refresh rate of 60Hz, but since 2017, all iPad Pro models have been equipped with Promotion technology and are variable up to 120Hz. Refresh rate is now possible. ..

The rumor that 120Hz is coming to the iPhone 12 has proved untrue, but there is new conviction that ProMotion will be coming to the iPhone 13. During last year’s rumor cycle, some claimed that the iPhone 12 would automatically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz. What the user was doing with the device to maintain battery life. The ability of the device to switch between 60Hz and 120Hz isn’t new, but the patent that describes the ability of the iPhone to increase refresh rates to 180Hz or 240Hz is new.

The fact that the lack of a 120Hz refresh rate on the iPhone so far tends to make Apple cautious when adding features such as ProMotion that can negatively impact battery life and overall system performance. May be related to. Rumor has it that Apple will use low-power LTPO display technology in its iPhone 13 model to overcome this power-consuming dilemma and enable 120Hz without significantly impacting battery life.

Higher refresh rates can be useful for some use cases such as games and augmented reality. If the user is simply watching a movie or sending a message to a friend, the display can be returned to a native refresh rate of 60Hz as a way to save battery life.

A new rumor this week is that in addition to the 120Hz refresh rate, the iPhone 13 lineup will always be visible. The always-on display allows users to see specific information such as time, date, and battery life at any time. All high-end iPhones from ‌iPhone‌X onwards have an OLED display. That is, each pixel is individually controlled, and the device lights only the pixels needed to display limited information to the user, preserving battery life.

