Expert Digital Marketing Insights into Google’s Most Searched Subjects in 2020 | News





Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / -Google publishes “Year in Search” review showing how Internet user behavior reflects the global upheaval in 2020 did. In the previous one, the behavior of Internet users is expected to look different than in the last decade. While analyzing this report, Exults found that most search terms were related to the COVID-19 crisis and the steps taken to combat it, emphasizing the transition to “new normal.” did.

According to Google, 2020 was the year Internet users asked “why,” more than any other year in the record. Searches such as “why are you out of coins” and “why George Floyd was arrested” dominated the company’s search engine. Interestingly, among the “why” questions, “why the chainsaw was invented” was the most searched.

“Method” was also a popular question, and some people investigated the “method” description of many activities. From homemade face masks and hand sanitizers to protect against COVID-19 to beauty hacks at home, Internet users have clearly used Google to guide blockade behavior.

“In Coronavirus” also hangs at the end of many search terms, highlighting the impact of this year’s health crisis. Searchers were interested in everything from pandemic employment to dating protocols. Obviously, as we navigated through new landscapes in these areas, people turned to search engines for answers.

Zach Hoffman, CEO of the Exults Internet Marketing Agency, said: “It’s clear that much of the search activity over the last 12 months has been influenced by public concerns about pandemics.” Dominating search topics for the second year in a row, especially in the face of ongoing vaccine deployments. It would be interesting to see if enough anxiety persists. “

The top search terms in the United States are not surprising to many. Most of them are related to the coronavirus, which seemed to be a topic of most people’s minds. The only topic searched more than COVID-19 was about US election results. Kobe Bryant also ranked in the top five search terms following the death of a former basketball player in January last year.

The most used terms around the world follow a similar trend, with Zoom and the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the top five.

