Progress Series Focusing on Digital Technology Development | News





Jupiter, Florida, February 16, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb /-Award-winning series Advances with Ted Danson will feature the latest episode of digital technology for the food industry in its next episode, due out in the second quarter. Focus on the development of. 2021.

With the rise of grocery shopping online, consumers are relying on accurate digital information to find the right product for their needs and preferences. This segment of progress shows how machine learning and AI technology are being used to provide accuracy, consistency, and accessibility throughout the food industry as a result of more people buying groceries online. I will explore.

Leveraging the power of AI and machine learning, viewers will navigate the digital retail environment where Foodspace Technology (Foodspace) is changing brands and retailers to meet consumers’ unique dietary and nutritional lifestyles. You can see how we are helping to gate.

Viewers learn how open source is used to help brands and retailers take ownership of digital product data, strengthen their entire commerce supply chain, and expand their product discoveries. To do.

“The 2020 grocery e-commerce boom has forced brands to rethink their virtual aisles for online groceries. Consumers are looking for foods based on their tastes, such as diet, lifestyle, recipes, and allergens. To be able to find it, brands need to be able to easily share the attributes of their products, “said Osinaike Ayo, Foodspace CEO and co-founder. “Our technology gives shoppers access to all the information they need to make a purchase decision, as well as an in-store experience. This is to achieve the best online conditions. It’s in line with today’s omni-channel shoppers’ expectations for a transparent and consistent shopping experience at every touchpoint. The grocery experience. Foodspace makes this all possible with #JustGoodData. “

Richard Lubin, Senior Producer of Advancements, said: “Foodspace uses machine learning, vision technology, and AI to extract and analyze product data, enabling brands and retailers to use the most accurate and consistent product data and consumer-centric attributes. “I look forward to exploring this topic.”

About Foodspace Technology INC:

Foodspace is a food and technology intelligence company that uses a combination of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision to help brands, retailers, and partners thrive in the omnichannel world. Its flagship technology enhances the capture, normalization, management, and expansion of digital and real-world product data, enabling it to deliver #JustGoodData to CPG commerce brands. Foodspace Technology INC was founded with the goal of helping brands quickly and efficiently provide real-time, consistent and accurate product information across retail channels to help consumers find the right product. .. Foodspace participates in the Salesforce Accelerator Program (Cohort 10), Pillar VC Accelerator, Clean Tech Open Accelerator, Harvard Labs, and Northeastern Ideas.

For more information, please visit http://www.foodspacetech.com.

About progress and DMG production:

The Advancements series is an information-based educational program that covers recent advances in many industries and economies. Advancements features cutting-edge solutions and key challenges facing today’s consumers and business professionals, with a focus on cutting-edge development and how technology and innovation continue to transform our world. We will publish this information with a vision to enlighten you.

Backed by professionals from various disciplines, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and progress, consistently producing commercial-free educational programs that both viewers and networks rely on.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call Richard Lubin (866-496-4065).

Media contacts

Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info @ advancementstv.com

Source Advances by Ted Danson

