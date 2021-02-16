Dell’s high-speed G515 gaming laptop costs $ 1,100 for a limited time





If you’re looking for a high-performance gaming laptop without spending too much money, now’s a good time to check out this deal on Dell’s site. The Dell G5 15 is available for $ 1,099.99 (originally $ 1,540 in this configuration). At that price, you’ll get a 15.6-inch FHD display with refresh rates up to 144Hz, a 6-core Intel Core i7-10750H processor, a Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics chip, and a laptop with 16GB of RAM. You can put it in. A batch of ports including 512GB NVMe SSDs and Thunderbolt 3 ports. It’s like a capable machine.

Dell also manufactures the G5 15SE in the photo above. This discount model has many visual differences, except that it has a more subdued colorway. But internally, the G5 15SE stocks AMD components on behalf of Intel and Nvidia.

Dell G515 Gaming Laptop

Price at the time of publication.

This particular model available at Dell includes a 15.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, and an Nvidias RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics chip. There is also a Thunderbolt 3 port.

Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

Lenovo’s 7-inch smart display costs $ 70 for B & H Photo. It runs Google software and in many ways works exactly like Google’s own NestHub. The big difference from this model is that it has a camera for video chat and a physical lens cover switch if needed. However, what’s missing is Nest Hubs’ vibrant, self-adjusting ambient display that adapts to room lighting. This feature is especially good for photography, which makes it look natural in all lighting scenarios. If having a camera is more important, the Lenovo smart display is just right for the price.

Lenovo Smart Display 7

Price at the time of publication.

The Lenovo Smart Display 7, which typically costs $ 199, has dropped significantly since its launch in 2018. If you want to video chat with friends and family, or ask a Google Assistant, it’s worth the purchase.

Photo courtesy of James Bareham / The Verge

Today’s best deal on cheap gadgets is none other than Amazon’s SanDisks 400GB microSD card. It sells for $ 45. This is as cheap as you find it outside of holiday discounts. These are great gifts for yourself or someone else that can greatly expand the internal storage of your Nintendo Switch, GoPro camera, or compatible phone or tablet.

SanDisk 400GB microSD card

Price at the time of publication.

The Nintendo Switch comes with 32GB of internal storage, so it’s not too far when it comes to downloading games. Adding a 400GB microSD card is a smart and relatively affordable way to enhance your storage.

Photo: Dan Seyfert / The Verge

Googles Nest Audio smart speakers are $ 20 off at several retail stores such as the Googles Store and Best Buy. As far as I know, this is the lowest price ever for a single speaker. This is a better deal, as Google was cutting the cost of the two speakers it bought as a set by $ 20 during the holidays. This model has much better sound performance than its replacement for Google Home speakers and looks better. If you want to know more about speakers, check out my colleague Dan Seiferts’ review.

Google Nest Audio

Price at the time of publication.

Google smart speaker with better sound quality than Google Home. Pair two Google Nest Audios in stereo to jam your favorite songs for a better experience.

Sign up for the newsletter Verge Deals

Subscribe to get the best Verge-approved tech deal of the week.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos