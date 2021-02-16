Will Animal Crossing learn from the New Horizons Bunny Day blunder?





Animal Crossing: The 2020 New Horizons Bunny Day event was a complete catastrophe, and by the end of almost two weeks of execution, fans despised it.

Last year, Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched post-launch content at the Easter event, which may have been one of the worst video game holiday events in recent memory. Bunny Day is intended to be a fun egg-themed event that begins the spring season with Animal Crossing, but last year’s event was so devastating that fans begged it to end.

Bunny Day was an indisputable failure for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The intent of the event was to introduce egg hunts to players up to Easter, which quickly hampered the island’s progress. Every day, eggs were hidden where resources such as iron and wood could be found, allowing players to wander around the island and find them. In theory, it’s a good idea, but the egg has replaced the actual material the player wanted. Not to mention the fact that the egg-themed items that players could make during Bunny Day weren’t particularly good and didn’t match other aesthetics in the game. And all of that doesn’t take into account that Bunny Day overwhelmed the incredibly short cherry blossom season by taking place during the same period.

Bunny Day in Animal Crossing in 2020: New Horizons was designed to be a fun little festival on the island for weeks, but it didn’t work. Instead of complementing the player’s daily activities on the island, it completely overtook the daily routine and forced the player to use unnecessary content. By the end of the event, players were tired of seeing zipper T. bunny, pastel colours, and almost useless eggs stored. Bunny Day wasn’t a good event, so you have to desperately learn from your mistakes.

Animal Crossing Bunny Day 2021 is improved by default

Part of last year’s problem was that Bunny Day happened shortly after the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Many players are just beginning to build the island, and daily collection of resources has become very important to the process. However, the egg substitutes that players needed had a negative impact on the island’s development. Now that a year has passed and players have built the island, resource loss shouldn’t be as big a problem as last year. This is an automatic improvement for Bunny Day by default. It doesn’t change how old and annoying Bunny Day is, but it’s a step in the right direction.

It’s almost impossible to predict what Nintendo will do about 2021 Bunny Day. The reaction to last year’s event was so negative that I can’t imagine the company having the exact same event this year, but Nintendo has a proven track record and a very well-established reputation. If Animal Crossing developers believe this is the way to experience Bunny Day, people need to prepare for another two weeks of egg hunting. However, players will appreciate something else this year and Animal Crossing: New Horizons will benefit from the change.

Animal Crossing Villagers are sending Valentine’s Day gifts to their fans

About the author Chris Chenard

Chris is a Massachusetts-based writer. In 2018, he graduated from the University of Massachusetts Lowell with a master's degree, but he still has a passion for games.

Other works by Chris Shenard

