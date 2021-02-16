“Urban Tech Republic”-Berlin TXL: Berlin’s Industrial and Research Park for Innovative Urban Technology





New York, February 16, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Berlin specializes in urban technology called “Urban Tech Republic” in a unique move to take advantage of the vast area of ​​Tegel Airport (TXL). Creating an industrial and research park. “.

Located 15 minutes from the city centre, this innovation hub offers efficient net-zero energy systems, environmentally friendly transportation, clean water, recycling, sustainable material use in construction and networked system control. It aims to focus on some core technology themes. Ideal for research, development, testing and production, it’s a place where science can work with businesses to find the perfect solution for the future.

Companies specializing in future technologies in areas such as energy, mobility, water, recycling, materials and ICT can find environments that help their business models, including instant access to select scientific institutions, testing and lab spaces. You can expect it. In a unique space for urban technological innovation.

The technology has been researched and developed right next to a new residential area called Schumacher Cartier, with 5,000 homes accommodating more than 10,000 people. Not to mention the newly planned Sit Pasteur and the neighborhood of TXL Knoll.

The area occupied by Urban Tech Republic is considerable. This is equivalent to 5% of the Paris metropolitan area and provides ample space for large, medium and small entities with a total of more than 20,000 employees.

In addition, about. 2,500 students will attend the famous Berlin Institute of Technology, which has already promised to occupy the former terminal building. The university’s approach to conducting research practically incorporates concepts from a variety of scientific disciplines to address future urban challenges. The Competency Center, named “City of the Future,” contains three competency clusters that address complex social issues. 1. Life in the city of the future (economy, education, society, health with an emphasis on life sciences) 2. Infrastructure Future cities (effectively forming or strengthening living conditions) and 3. Urban technologies for future cities (energy generation, building construction, transportation systems and environmental protection)

Ultimately, Campus Berlin TXL will be home to as many as 5,000 students. Takeoff is scheduled for the summer of 2021!

Tegel Project GmbHBerlin TXL The Urban Tech RepublicConstanze Dll, PR + 49 151 23 13 53 53[email protected]

Source Berlin Business Office, USA

