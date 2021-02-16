Chromecast with Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Google TV: Which is the best TV streaming device?





I want to work with a TV app, a 4K HDR app, and an affordable media streamer. Should I buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K or Chromecast with Google TV? That’s a great question. Do both have 5 star reviews from What Hi-Fi? But that doesn’t mean they are exactly the same. Let’s dig deeper.

If you think all media streamers are created the same, be prepared to think again. There are some important things to consider when trying to find the right one. The most obvious is to make sure they have all the apps you’re looking for. Not all offer your favorite video streaming service, and not all of the required codecs are included. Also consider presentation and ease of use. Some are faster to navigate, while others offer better search capabilities.

Feature is important if you want to support specific HDR and audio standards for your home cinema or TV audio settings. Then performance will improve. Some look and sound a little different than others.

Fortunately, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Chromecast with Google TV are both at the top of the game. So don’t worry, if you narrow down to just these two, you won’t make any mistakes.

price

(Image credit: Amazon)

The price difference between these devices may be small, but at this more budgeted end of the media streamer market, all pennies are important.

At launch, the Google TV-powered Chromecast was the most expensive of the two devices at 60 / $ 50, while the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was a bit cheaper at 50 / $ 40. At the time of this writing, the Chromecast is the same, but the Fire Stick 4K is available in the UK at a discount of 35.

Of course, the real secret is to catch these devices on sale. Amazon Prime Day and other peak trading hours are cheap or classic moments to grab them as part of a bundle.

It’s hard to take advantage of standalone discounts because Chromecast is so new, but there are bundles such as free giveaway YouTube TV subscriptions. If you’re also entering the market for other Google devices such as Pixel smartphones and Google Home speakers, look out for the Google store.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has been around since the end of 2018 and has dropped to 30 / $ 29. I was fully hoping to reach these reach again in the coming months, but be aware that due to that age, a new version of the Fire TV Stick 4K may be available in the near future. please.

** Winner ** Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K – Often available for sale at half the price of Chromecast.

Best Streaming Stick Deals Today

design

(Image credit: Google)

Both of these dongle-based streamers are based on a similar design philosophy. Make it small so that it cannot be seen. They plug into one of the TV’s HDMI ports and require their own power via a USB cable that needs to run between the streamer and the wall outlet.

The penny toffee-shaped Chromecast feels a little better. You can choose from three colors: snow (white), sunrise (pink), and sky (blue), but the Fire Stick is a plain gunmetal gray. Given that these dongles themselves are hidden, that’s not a big deal, but Chromecast’s corresponding remotes certainly look cheerful.

The voice remote is a brand new feature introduced in this particular Chromecast model that takes the ease of use of the Google Streamer to the next level of fire Stick. Both remotes are the right size and well thought out, allowing you to search and control your on-screen experience very quickly and naturally. You can also use them to turn your TV on and off, and turn the volume up and down.

However, in terms of pure usability, Chromecast stays ahead, at least until the latest Fire TV Experience UI arrives. Voice search is just as good, but the results you get with Amazon Streamer put a lot of emphasis on the content you find on Prime Video, even if it’s available for free on other services.

That prejudice is even more pronounced on the home page, and while better than before, it feels like an opportunity for Amazon to sell TV and movies. Of course, given the very low price of this stick, this is a perfectly understandable approach, but with the latest Google TV platform on this Chromecast and smart TVs like Sony and TCL, these The bond has been removed.

The For You Home Page is a truly useful content discovery tool. The content is organized into a line of useful suggestions, including a significant number of categories not seen in other services, such as neo-noirs, future shows, movies about robots, and space exploration movies. AI can be refined by telling what you’ve already seen, but even off-line, it’s pretty well suited to our tastes.

When tracking movies and TV shows that you have the right to watch on multiple services, Google TV offers a choice of services and instead of trying to sell a version of Google, the cheapest option by default or if possible. Select the free option. Unique catalog.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K UI is completely intuitive and easy to use. You won’t have any trouble finding the apps and shows you need. When an upgraded version of the Fire TV OS arrives, it should provide something similar to the Chromecast recommendations. But until it becomes clear, Google will win here.

** Winner ** While waiting for the Chromecast-Fire TV Stick 4K to get the latest version of the Fire TV OS, it’s the great usability of Google TV that wins.

App

(Image credit: Insignia)

Of course, the app is the key to this particular showdown. For many, the purchase of low-cost media streamers like these is purely for access to services beyond the control of the television.

At the time of this writing, Amazon’s only notable absentees are Rakuten and Google Play Movies & TV. The Apple TV experience isn’t great. You can’t use the Fire TV app to buy new content, but you can watch what you already own or choose to buy it using another device, such as a mobile or laptop. It’s also worth noting that Dolby Atmos isn’t available on Netflix content.

Aside from these issues, the Fire TV Stick 4K is so well stocked for app support that it provides virtually everything you need. Apple TV and Prime Video offer excellent PAYG options for movies and TV, and all other subscription streaming services are available for sports and entertainment, whether in the US or UK.

Chromecast isn’t very good in this sector and can be a big issue for some customers. In the UK, Chromecast doesn’t have a BT TV app, nor does it have all four catch-up services, Twitch, Amazon Music, Britbox, and Now TV.

This is mitigated by the fact that the missing service can be avoided by casting it from a Chromecast-enabled smartphone, tablet, or computer to a streamer. It’s a decent solution, but it relies on getting one of those devices and having a good battery charge.

This doesn’t work as a workaround only when using Apple Music and Apple TV. This is a loss worth considering given the abundance of 4K movies offered on iTunes. Indeed, Google Play Movies & TV and Prime Video already have PAYG film and TV options. The latter has content available at Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, but not many will satisfy those who have already paid for the content at Apple.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that Chromecast’s Disney Plus app is currently having problems. This means that Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos will not be available until the DRM issue is resolved.

** Winner ** Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K-Almost complete app coverage from Amazon. A small but important gap for Google.

performance

(Image credit: Future)

Absolutely, these two media streamers perform equally well, but it’s worth exploring their strengths and weaknesses in case the specific aspects of your needs become apparent.

Both streamers support HDR10, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision, and HLG standards for 4K video up to 60 fps. All of these are set up for 3D audio with Dolby Atmos, but keep in mind that Netflix with the Fire Stick doesn’t have Atmos.

Similarly, Chromecast doesn’t have the option of automatic frame rate matching for TV and content, but you can manually select different frame rates. In any case, it didn’t cause any problems in our tests.

When it comes to actual image quality, it’s rare to distinguish between the two. They render sharp, textured, and very toned-balanced images for HDR display. This will give you a great experience.

Both colors are deep and natural, yet retain enough production nuances to give the photo a sense of presence. With the right source material, both provide clean and exciting viewing.

With SDRs, the performance is clearly worse, but again, each one is perfect. Both produce noisy images and the light levels aren’t handled very well without the useful HDR metadata, but the level of detail is decent and the image remains in exact color.

The real difference between these two performances lies in the sound instead. Audio from both is good for money, but they appeal to different tastes. Chromecast has a great rhythmic drive feel. It’s accurate and clear, which allows us to pick up some nice moments of detail. When streaming music, it sounds crisp.

The Fire Stick isn’t very good in this regard, but it’s dynamically good. The depth of the sound is increased, and the feeling of the voice and the instrument is increased.

For the AV experience, the difference comes at the expense of both conversational and sound effect clarity, with greater impact and breadth on the sound with the Fire TV Stick 4K. If you don’t mind missing out on action movie blockbusters and some of their mood, choose Chromecast and never miss a word instead. For a pure drama, the Fire TV Stick 4K wins.

** Drawing ** Both are great for video. Amazon has a bigger feel to audio, but Chromecast is clearer and more rhythmic.

verdict

(Image credit: Google)

Both of these media streamers make excellent choices. Not only is this a very close call, but it can be completely dependent on individual needs.

There is little difference in price and performance, but the difference is summarized in one of the app and ease of use. What is the scale tip here to provide a more complete app, as the main purpose of such a budget media streamer is to make up for what the smart TV lacks.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K users have almost complete coverage of video and music services. There is a stack of 4K content available in both PAYG and subscription formats. Only those who have a significant existing library on Google Play Movies & TV and Rakuten need to rethink. Otherwise, the Fire Stick is a wise option.

There are good reasons to choose Chromecast instead, but there is a particularly good Google TV UI. It’s smooth, nice-looking, and decisively acts as a good content recommendation engine. If you keep looking for what to look for next, your problem is likely to be resolved quickly.

So if you can afford to lose your Apple TV, you’ll want to buy Google, especially in the United States, where there aren’t many native app gaps that require casting from mobile.

However, you need to be an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to get the best all-round offer at the moment. It’s clear, convenient, and more complete.

** Winner ** Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

More:

Best TV 2021: Premium from Budget

The best streaming service for TV and movies

Best Streaming Stick Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos