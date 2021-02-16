Former Postmate Vice President of Global Public Policy on the Future of Gigwork – TechCrunch





Vikrum Aiyer, former vice president of global public policy and strategic communications at Postmates, wrote a note to former colleagues and other stakeholders in the gig economy outlining what they believe should happen next in the industry. I did.

In his letter, Aiyer said: “It’s a mistake to think that the classification of workers, or the mild adjustment of a single state voting bill, creates a lasting path for Americans to meaningfully address what they really care about. Take care and don’t worry about what happens next. “

He further states that technology platforms, labor advocates, and other stakeholders “do not evolve their models and evolve little by little.” That is, “No progress has been made to strengthen on-demand work and improve society. Safety nets.” Aiyer said, “Make workers against capital, technology against trade unions, and conservative liberalism. I want to end this non-civil war that is the target.

In the letter, Aiyer makes some recommendations to on-demand tech companies. He accepts, for example, portable benefits that allow businesses to give workers a voting board seat and bridge the gap between W2 and what is available to independent workers, gig workers. We suggest that you consider sectoral negotiations for.

Sector negotiations for independent workers will be an innovative reform that can provide a sector-wide floor for revenue and benefits while maintaining the IC classification. Some organized workers have proposed expanding the bargaining powers of all workers, regardless of classification. Before the industry rejected it altogether, and because it has never been done in the United States, a critical investigation by Congress, GAO, or a college labor center was conducted, and card check rules, antitrust laws. , And how federal priority is explained should be investigated. Conceptually, this can empower workers and prevent them from gaining a competitive advantage in race to the bottom.

Aiyer, along with Postmates and Uber, was the proponent of Proposal 22 in California, which legally classified gig workers as independent contractors, but he says he doesn’t want to implement that carbon copy nationwide.

“Proposal 22 was a step forward in the argument that technology aims to balance worker flexibility with more benefits in addition to 1099 status, but the rest of the way needs to be defined. There are two problems, “he said. TechCrunch.

First, this type of work has become quite popular, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused millions of unemployment across the country. Second, Aiyer states that it is important to hear from workers as companies promote similar legislation at other parts of the country or at the federal level.

Aiyer pointed out an important difference between Los Angeles and New York Postmates courier companies. In Los Angeles, Aiyer said many Postmates courier companies are in cars, while in New York, many are on bicycles. Proposal 22 presented a new floor for insurance standards, but “it may not be the same type of compensation that cyclists want.”

“Proposal 22 has established a floor in California, but it’s certainly not the cap of extensive safety net reform, but what national policy should look like,” he said.

But for some gig workers, they’ve long said they don’t want to be independent contractors — even if it comes with some additional benefits. Instead, some want to become an employee and enjoy all the benefits that W-2 status offers.

Ultimately, Aiyer believes that having a binary in our society with well-being workers and non-welfare workers is a false dichotomy.

“How about having both the W-2 full-time employee model and the ability to raise the bar for independent work to new levels of profit,” said Aiyer. “But to do that in a way that includes workers and worker advocates, we need to reset conversations that haven’t actually happened since AB5.”

Iel, whose last day at Uber-owned Postmates was in early January, told me that his letter hoped to stimulate conversations between various stakeholders in the universe. As for him, Iel told me that his next professional move would be to work in the public interest.

