Microsoft Flight Simulator UK & Ireland World Update released with a large amount of free content

Today, Microsoft has released a third world update to the popular Microsoft Flight Simulator, which improves the UK and Ireland.

Published February 16, 2021 Giuseppe Nerva

Today, Microsoft and Asobo Studio have released a third world update to the popular Microsoft Flight Simulator. This will improve the United Kingdom and Ireland, following Japan and the United States over the past few months.

With this update, new airports (Manchester Birmingham (EGCB), Liverpool John Lennon (EGGP), Land’s End (EGHC), Roses (EGPR), Out Scales (EG78)), Points of Interest, Photogrammetry Will be added to the enhanced cities (London, Birmingham). Oxford, Cambridge, Bristol), and a much more detailed digital elevation map.

To get the full one, download the update from the Windows Store or Steam (1.04 GB in the Windows Store), launch the simulator to download the content (23.73 GB), and get the specific UK update for free. is needed. Official marketplace in the sim. Okay. It’s hard to download a lot of content.

You can taste what’s in the trailer below and read the entire patch notes at the bottom of the post.

A few days ago, we published a large interview with the head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann. He provided a lot of new information about Sim’s present and future.

A few days ago, we published a large interview with the head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann. He provided a lot of new information about Sim's present and future.

If you want to know more about the game itself, you can read a review that explains everything you need to know about Asobo Studios games.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam and will be released on Xbox Series X ad Series S in the summer of 2021.

Update Note (1.13.16.0):

Fixed various crashes across performance and stability titles Fixed certain crashes when using LittleNavmap in bushtrip activity Fixed some terrain spikes including false cases of WORLD water level issues Water masks have been updated in various locations around the world Water artifacts are displayed less frequently Fixed an issue with noise affecting clouds above cliffs VR VR headsets are connected If so, the VR activation / deactivation button will now always appear in the main menu (bottom left corner of the screen). If you don’t see a control on this button, then the control isn’t bound to this action. When you open the toolbar, it no longer blocks interaction with other menus that are displayed before it.In the cockpit[オプション]The cursor no longer jumps when moving the menu. The gray box disappeared. When using the Travel Toe feature in VR After exiting VR mode, the shim window is no longer forced up and the player can drag an airplane by propeller engine Fixed a bug in the induction speed calculation when landing on ice water with crash detection Fixed Airplane Crash Detection Fixed Replaced Screens in ONDA62 TestPilot Version VS Knob Turn Improves Aircraft Flap System Not Working on Airbus A320 Neo: Aircraft Creators Use Each Flap System at Each Flap Level to Position Wing Surface You can now move the camber. The ground effect wing-ground interaction system has been improved to avoid pitch dips during rotation of some aircraft. Navigation The latest AIRAC cycle has been integrated and is now available. INPUTCHE CLIPSEYOKE default preset added Fixed ThrustmasterTCA Quadrant ENG 1 +2 Engine not booting SDK / Devmode Development mode: New version of console available Fixed issue related to UTF8 encoding of BGL compiler Scenario Editor: Grouping, Renaming, Sorting, Hiding and Locking Items in the Scene List Fixed Saving Freezes Added Button to New Airport Lighting System airpor Property Height for Generating Guideway Signs Improve map edition Fixed trail sign size that doesn’t lock edges of trail profile (not serialized correctly in BGL) Aircraft Editor: Fixed issue with saving static_thrust in Aircraft Editor’s Camera section Added a new button to teleport the current developer camera Creating a new tool for editing only the camera file (cameras.cfg): Matches the camera section of the aircraft editor WASM: WASI layer security Vulnerability reported, fixed Fixed StringFormat conversion to NanoVG alignment in GDI + layer Reworked MouseAircraft left gauge to provide clearer information Canada Square / Citibank 22 Bi shopgateLandmark PinnacleHeron TowerOne Park DriveThe ScalpelThe Madison100 BishopsgateAykon London One30 St Mary Ax (The Gherkin) StrataPalace of HolyroodhouseBlenheimPalaceSt. James Palace Westminster Palace Gramis Castle Buckingham Palace Archbishop’s Palace, Madeston Wolvesie Castle Balmoral Castle Hillsboro Castle Dublin Castle Mount Stuart House Blair Castle Hampton Court Palace Rock of Cassel Sterling Castle Warwick Castle Windsor Castle Brunnie Castle Edinburgh Castle Edinburgh CathedralWestminster AbbeyYork MinsterAngel NorthBlackpool TowerBritish aviation i360 (Brighton) Glenfinnan ViaductHumber BridgeJodrell bank ObservatoryKelpies, TheMaritime GreenwichPontcysyllte AqueductRoyal plant GardensRoyal liver BuildingSamson & Goliath (crane) LondonWales Millennium CentreWallace MonumentAll England ClubAnfieldEmirates StadiumGoodison ParkMillennium StadiumOld TraffordSt of Spinnaker TowerStonehengeTitanic BelfastTower of. James ParkStamford BridgeTwickenham StadiumVilla ParkWembley StadiumEden ProjectLondon EyeSouthend PierMillennium Bridge LondonBlackfriars railway BridgeSouthwark BridgeCannon Street railway BridgeBlackfriars BridgeVauxhall BridgeGrosvenor BridgeOne Canada SqaureWaterloo BridgeHungerford Bridge, Golden Jubilee BridgesLambeth BridgeChelsea BridgeAlbert Bridge LondonBattersea BridgeBattersea railway BridgeWandsworth BridgeClifton suspension BridgeForth rail BridgeForth road BridgeQueensferry CrossingRose Fitzgerald Kennedy BridgeTees transporter BridgeTower BridgeTyne BridgeWestminster Bridge and more!

