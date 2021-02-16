I want to see it on Nintendo Direct 11 Smash Brothers Ultimate Fighters





Nintendo will broadcast the first suitable Nintendo Direct in over a year tomorrow, February 17th. The broadcast runs for about 50 minutes and promises to bring news about upcoming and already available games, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. You may learn the identity of the next DLC fighter in the game. Read on to see which characters we still want to appear in the game as DLC prior to airing.

Since its debut over 20 years ago, the Super Smash Bros. series truly celebrates the history of the game, especially with its latest entry, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In previous Super Smash Bros. games, along with other game icons such as Pac-Man and Sonic the Hedgehog, many of Nintendo’s biggest mascots appeared, but Ultimate soared over them in its huge size, It boasts the largest roster in the series to date-and that’s it, it continues to grow in the months following its release.

Since the game’s launch, Nintendo has steadily introduced Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC. The first Fighters Pass in the game brings five more characters to the battle, Fighters Pass Vol. 2 adds 6 more new entrants on top of it. This means that when all DLC fighters finally arrive, the game will have a total of over 80 characters.

As great as the game’s base roster, but the most exciting and unexpected additions have emerged as DLC. Persona 5 Joker, Banjo and Kazui, Minecraft Steve, and more recently Final Fantasy VII villain Sephiroth have all been released as DLC fighters, but there are still three mysterious characters on the way to the game. Anyone can guess who these newcomers are at this point, but we look forward to seeing other Nintendo and third-party franchise characters. For example, can you imagine how great it would be if Captain Toad and Crash Bandicoot were to join the Ultimate lineup? There are only a few DLC fighters left, but there are still many Dream Fighters on the wishlist, so here are 11 characters we would like you to add to your game as DLC.

Read our review for our thoughts on what Ultimate has become. GameSpot critic Edmond Tran gave the game 9/10, saying: “Situationally Downer doesn’t stop Super Smash Brothers Ultimate from shining as a freewheeling or as solid and flexible multiplayer game as you like. Its entertaining single-player content enriches the game with fun. Not only does it help keep you in the game, but it also reinforces the spirit of a loving tribute to the game that adorned the Nintendo console. Ultimate’s diverse content is fascinating, and its powerful mechanics are sophisticated and comprehensive. Collection is simply wonderful. “

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a truly amazing celebration of all the franchises that have graced Nintendo’s history and countless consoles. There are many more in the future Challenger packs, but which DLC character would you like to see in Smash Bros. Ultimate? Please let us know in the comments below.

