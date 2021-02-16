Don’t be evil is not the value of a normal company. But Google is not an ordinary company.





Silicon Valley is full of high ideals. But few are as lofty as Google’s most famous motto, Don’t Be Evil.

If you know anything about Google culture, you’ve probably heard these three words. They are catchy. Can be quoted. You can even ridicule. Don’t be evil has been at the top of the corporate code of conduct for over a decade and has grown exponentially from a start-up to a technology giant.

The ideal is legendary. And the story of its origins specifically tells when Google started and the controversy surrounding today’s company.

First Episode of the Land of the Giants: Google Empire One of Google’s earliest and most influential executives, a new seven-part podcast about Google being promoted to the global giant Marissa Mayer, and is now a startup How the Sunshine co-founder company accepted it is not bad.

Meyer says that when Google started trading to monetize search engines in the late 90’s, the idea of ​​not being evil was born. Early deals with the Washington Post caused excitement among Google engineers, but also caused some anxiety. In particular, Mayer told us that an engineer named Amit Patel had serious questions.

He was worried about it [we] You might say that the Washington Post has a good first article in your search results that you think is important, or that it’s not very comprehensive if you don’t want to be us. What he actually sees will undermine our integrity. (Remember that at the time, Google’s goal was to organize information about the world.) The Google representative couldn’t see the details of the meeting, but never changed the search results for his partner. Said.

So Meyer says, Patel went into the meeting room where the Google team was supposed to meet the Washington Post and wrote a message to his colleague on the whiteboard in the lower left corner … in small little letters, it gets wicked. I see.

This policy resonated clearly as Mayer and other long-time employees were then tasked with devising the company’s official code of conduct. Mayer recalls Paul Buchheit, the legendary Google engineer who later came up with Gmail, brought back Patels’ notes. [Paul] Can we omit this exercise? We have core values. That’s what Amit wrote on the whiteboard. Don’t be evil.

Buccheit said the memory of the series of events was a little different. He said he remembers first coming up with the idea of ​​not being evil during a meeting about the values ​​of core companies, and then Patel said he began writing about not being evil around Google headquarters. However, Buckate also said that he shared an office with Mayer and Patel at the time, so that possible Patel first instilled a mantra in the spirit of Buckets in a start-up scenario. This all happened over 20 years ago, so it makes sense that there are several different variations of the epic don’t be evil story, depending on who you talk to. But the important thing is that the idea is stuck.

Don’t be evil soon became part of Google’s identity. It represents the culture of Silicon Valley and a new kind of spirit towards the great powers of future enterprises that will help shape the many technology enterprises that have formed over the last two decades. Google aimed to innovate technology to make the world a better place.

In the early days of Google, it was easy to apply the mantra of not being evil. Don’t let advertisers buy the way to the top of search results, charge people to find information, or spam people with banner ads on your home page.

Today, Google’s ability to fulfill its promise of not being evil is much more complex.

Google has grown into a global giant with hundreds of products that have a huge impact on the way information is communicated and discovered, from small operations with a single tool search to Gmail to Google Maps to YouTube. As people do, Google is too big. They are also scrutinizing whether the decisions they make are harming our other people, as it meets the company’s desire to make more money.

In the fall of 2020, the US Department of Justice and several state attorney generals filed three separate antitrust proceedings against Google. The proceedings accuse Google of retaining the monopoly of online search and digital advertising technology, which it uses to curb competition.

At the same time, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are also angry with Google and other major tech companies for a variety of reasons. Some politicians believe the company isn’t doing enough to get rid of false information on the platform, such as Covid-19 and the 2020 elections. Other politicians have said the company has already overkilled and suppressed partisan speeches, such as when Google’s YouTube recently suspended Donald Trump’s account for inciting violence in the wake of a parliamentary riot. Claims to be. Being wicked reminds us that different people can have different meanings.

Even among Google’s own employees, there is tension about what the company represents. In November 2018, 20,000 Google employees went on strike to protest a company handling some well-known sexual harassment allegations. This will allow you to speak up and unite from Google’s business expansion complaints.

It may seem difficult to reconcile all this anger about Google with the idea that Google was supposed to be the happiest of the tech giants. With a bright and colorful logo, clever graffiti, a culture of innovation and excellence. And a good mantra.

Google doesn’t always do the right thing, Dana Wagner, a lawyer for Google’s antitrust law from 2007 to 2011, told us. That’s because, as Wagner said, “sometimes it’s unclear what is right.

In 2018, Google quietly moved Don’t Be Evil to the end of the Code of Conduct. But it’s still there. And don’t be evil. And if you see something that you think isn’t right, raise your voice. Whatever the interpretation, these three words are still important to Google employees, politicians, and users who keep Google as its standard.

Subscribe now to Land of the Giants: The Google Empire for more articles on Google’s incredible rise, from mobile phone wars to corporate internal tensions to the current antitrust battle. And please tell us your thoughts: I was at @shiringhaffary and @kantrowitz on Twitter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos