Morgan Stanley selects 11 startups in the 5th cohort of multicultural innovation labs to support diverse founders





NEW YORK-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Morgan Stanley today announced the fifth cohort of the Multicultural Innovation Lab, an accelerator program for technology and technology-enabled starters following the Series B funding round. .. The program is now in its fifth year and has a total of 43 participating companies, multicultural or female founders, co-founders, CTOs, or other executive members developing innovative solutions across sectors. Targeting start-up companies. Following four years of success with acquisitions and additional funding rounds, the lab was expanded in 2021 and split into two cohorts to support up to 20 times as many companies annually. Through the lab, Morgan Stanley will invest in these early-stage high-growth companies and support the growth and development of each founder through an ecosystem of internal and external partners.

According to our research, in 2020, there was progress in the attitudes and behaviors of venture capitalists regarding the importance of investing in women and multicultural entrepreneurs, but to fill the funding gap for this group. , You need to do more. Head of the Multicultural Client Strategy Group at Morgan Stanley. The goal of the Multicultural Innovation Lab is to provide diverse founders with the long-awaited access to investors, along with the tools, resources and connections they need to grow and thrive to transform their investment climate.

By providing content, visibility, technical support, connectivity, and access to the best ecosystem with key stakeholders that may be essential to accelerating business growth. A global partner in the class that offers a variety of resources designed to bring positive financial results to color and female entrepreneurs.

Alice Burma, Managing Director and Co-Head of the Multicultural Innovation Lab, is pleased to launch the first cohort of 2021 to help talented and diverse entrepreneurs on their way to success. I will. A carefully selected curriculum presents proven tactics for growing and expanding each company’s business, and like its predecessor cohort, COVID-related management and operations that founders face during this difficult time. Make sure to address the above decision.

Companies participating in a program selected from a record of over 700 applications received will start the program on February 16 and will operate in a virtual environment that uses an online video platform to facilitate the lab curriculum. Entrepreneurs are supported by Morgan Stanley’s dedicated team to provide a customized experience to help each company grow. The program runs until July and culminates in the 5th Multicultural Innovation Lab Showcase and Demo Day, which introduces companies to potential investors.

The companies selected for the winter 2021 cohort are:

ABF Creative is a B2C podcast network that creates original, multiculturally focused podcasts for a diverse audience. Abode Technologies is a nationwide real estate platform that allows real estate agents to easily list, sell and sell homes for a flat fee. Cognitive ToyBox is an early childhood education evaluation platform that combines direct observation with research-led game-based evaluation to assess students’ readiness for kindergarten and support early childhood development. Elly Health helps patients with chronic illness manage their illness and improve their quality of life with motivational messages, exercise videos, meditation practices, symptom management, clinician classes, and patient stories. It is an application. Fashion Bomb Daily Shop is a fashion marketplace that sells works designed by multicultural designers to multicultural customers. Kanarys is a SaaS platform focused on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) that provides enterprises with clear indicators to diagnose, prioritize and optimize their DEI efforts. Lillii RNB is a boutique IT consultancy and its signature software product, Freeing Returns, allows retailers to seamlessly integrate point-of-sale systems with return management applications to save both time and money. Second Keys is a property management platform that enables property managers and tenants to seamlessly facilitate rent payments, track maintenance requests and communicate in real time, satisfying tenants and saving costs. Support Pay is a payment platform that allows parents living apart to manage child support and share costs directly. Virtual i Technologies is a risk underwriting analysis platform that enables insurers and brokers to perform real-time visual data and expert valuation of inspected properties without the need for travel. Zirtue is a relationship-based lending application that simplifies loans between friends, family and trusted relationships with automatic ACH loan payments.

About Multicultural Innovation Lab

The Multicultural Innovation Lab (MCIL) is an intensive five-month accelerator designed to support the further development and expansion of startups, culminating on Demo Day and presenting a presentation to the investor community. I will. Morgan Stanley launched MCIL in 2017 to address inequality in funding multicultural and women-led start-ups. This shows that unrealized gains exceed $ 4 trillion, according to our research. The team is headed by Carla Harris, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Morgan Stanley, and Alice Burma, Managing Director. Together, they have over 50 years of experience in equity syndication, investment banking, capital markets and structured finance. The Multicultural Innovation Lab, part of the Multicultural Client Strategy Group, was launched to promote financial inclusion and reduce the funding gap for diverse entrepreneurs.

Learn more about Morgan Stanley’s recent report, venture capital and racial equality. Learn more about the Morgan Stanley Multicultural Innovation Lab.

Listen to Access & Opportunity using the Carla Harris podcast on your platform of choice and learn about the players driving change among diverse entrepreneurs and VC communities.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is one of the world’s leading financial services companies providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, our employees serve clients around the world, including businesses, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information on Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

