Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Challenges MacBook Pro 2021 with OLED, S Pen, 5G





While waiting for the MacBook Pro 2021 to arrive, I learned more about Samsung’s Pro laptop. And there are three features that the following Macs don’t have:

This is due to a new report from Samsung Mobile that reports that Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 have OLED panels, optional cellular connectivity and support for S Pen.

5G connectivity is only available on the Galaxy Book Pro 360 (probably a 2-in-1 model). The Galaxy Book Pro has an optional 4G LTE.

The Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be available on 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch models, as well as Core i5 and i7 processors. Samsung will have an 11th generation Tiger Lake CPU, but nothing has been leaked on that line yet.

OLED, cellular connectivity, and stylus support aren’t new to laptops, but they’re still alien to MacBooks. This is while many (including us) are excited about the MacBook Pro, while the major changes reported (MagSafe charging revival, SD memory reader, new design) are so big for the PC world. It reminds me that it is not.

Only one of these upgrades has been reported by Apple as approaching consideration. The company has resisted OLED panels so far, but there are rumors that Apple is considering mini LED panels for this year’s model.

Samsung laptop watchers should also be aware that the Galaxy Chromebook 2 was best bought for $ 549. The model appears to replace the original OLED panel with a QLED display, offering longer battery life in return.

