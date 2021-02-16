Google boosts Meet performance on Chromebooks





Today, students around the world are using computers more than ever to learn, connect and collaborate with their peers. The student computer is no longer an environment for classes, but a space where students can take livestreaming lessons and connect with friends. However, as Google has pointed out in a recent blog post, most students use the same network as their siblings, parents, and parents. That is, the family demands a lot of bandwidth.

Fortunately, Google is working on a solution that provides students with clear and reliable connections with their classmates and educators. By improving the Chromebook, Google is enabling the hardware used by students to work more powerfully in the background to support everyday digital lessons.

With a new update to Chrome OS, students will be able to make video calls at home using apps such as Documents, Google Classroom, Sheets, Slides, and Documents. All students, regardless of device or internet connection strength, need a smoother experience.

Addressing distance learning challenges

The first update of Chromebooks will affect how Meet videos are streamed through Chrome OS. These improvements make it easier for students and educators to choose features such as grid view to view all of their classmates at once without compromising the performance of other apps. Everyone can see it, even if the student is taking notes in Google Docs.

Google also ensures that audio and video information doesn’t require undue processing, which also improves the performance of Chromebook cameras. This means that the device can maintain its processing power for other needs. Meet is also intelligently tailored to the device, network, and challenges you are addressing. This means that when teachers and students share screens or take notes, the video resolution or frame rate may drop slightly to maintain performance.

Meet can quickly adapt to the speed of your network by reducing some video feeds so that they are uninterrupted when different people are using the network at the same time.

A series of new improvements

Google is consistently investing in new features built with education in mind. Raising hands and digital whiteboards are a common part of the Meet experience, as are polls, meeting rooms, and Q & A sessions, for example. This means that educators can try different teaching methods.

Learners and educators using Zoom can also see performance improvements during video conferencing sessions. Google and Zoom’s engineering group have worked together to extend the service for people who use Chrome devices. As with Meet, the Zoom video system automatically adjusts performance based on the network conditions of your device and your family. For those who want to know more, Google has a variety of resources available.

