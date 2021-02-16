6 Crazy yet innovative technology ideas





Are you another of the curiosity that wondered what this year has created in terms of innovation? Or are you wondering which piece will immediately decorate your presence?

Well, it’s no wonder you’ve come to the right place to meet your technical needs!

In contrast to all other inventions and innovations in the world, technology is as volatile as the industry. It is the job of technical scientists and enthusiasts to question things around us and continually devise solutions. That’s why you see new, creative, and often crazy innovations that you never thought of.

The global problems caused by the pandemic have led to increased expectations for new and improved innovations. Everything to tackle the everyday problems people face and improve their general standard of living. That’s why large tech companies and other inventors around the world are always expected to offer some amazing inventions each year. Below are six of the crazy inventions of the year, too good.

Incorporating AI into your website

For decades, the term “artificial intelligence” has caused a lot of turmoil, and many have been skeptical about it. Today, we are fascinated by AI being one of the standard features of the applications we hear and use on a daily basis. Anyway, the innovative use and incorporation of complex AI features will be one of the top innovations in 2020. For example, incorporating AI technology into your website. You can easily incorporate AI code into your website or extract data from the internet. It’s much easier to monitor changing trends in web traffic, analyze keywords, and coordinate social media campaigns for your business. Obviously, with a degree in digital media, you can use all this information easily and meaningfully to improve your business productivity and ROI.

Samsung, along with Apple and Xiaomi, is one of the world’s top tech giants. However, due to developments in the smartphone industry, all three companies are becoming more popular with the masses. Samsung specializes in a wider range of smart devices, including Barry, the latest human assistance robot.

The name of the smart home companion comes from the shape of the ball, but it’s not just about rolling. You can intelligently interact with all your smart devices in your house, take pictures, and much more. You can also analyze your fitness stats and act as a gym trainer. I think it’s a pretty smart round little companion!

Sensor-based robot guide dog

Guide dogs are high-tech pets trained to help the disabled, especially the visually impaired. But like most pets, these tech pets don’t need to be taken care of, and not everyone can do it. That’s why aspiring student Anthony Kam invented a robotic handheld device to mimic the behavior of guide dogs. With his innovations in high-tech pets, this system can guide the visually impaired to walk the outdoor environment more easily. This movement is made possible by a special type of motion gyroscope, tactile feedback, and real-time data on pedestrian traffic.

Smart toothbrush for a cleaner smile

In this era of digitalization and the smart revolution, it’s no wonder that the dental world has gained a legitimate share of technological innovation. The smart toothbrush has a high resolution waterproof camera at the tip. The camera can be connected to the manufacturer’s application so you can watch live footage and take pictures in your mouth. Talk about a serious party in your mouth! The application also provides image-based dental tips to share with the app, saving you travel to the dentist.

Scientists have been working for decades trying to create technology that can mimic the functioning of the human brain. Part of the brain is still very unexplored. Scientists have focused on neurons. Neurons are tiny operatives in the brain that send signals throughout the human body. Some inventors have succeeded in mimicking the function of neurons and have installed small silicon chips to power them. However, they are not as small as real neurons, and their electrical requirements to function are relatively high. This is the first step in unlocking the potential of nanotechnology and medical nanobots in medicine.

Another extraordinary innovation involves the work of Washington University researchers on red brick. The team’s scientists have proposed a hypothesis on how building bricks can be effectively converted into energy storage cells. Minerals called “pedots” and iron oxide can effectively turn bricks into energy capacitors for quick recharging. It’s still in the hypothetical stage, but it’s a bit far from mainstream use. Nevertheless, the rechargeable house sounds pretty dope!

Technology is evolving and changing every day. Innovators around the world are committed to creating breakthrough inventions to improve our lives. Some innovations aren’t even for mainstream use, but only a handful are, and they’re pretty cool! So don’t be surprised to see more crazy innovations right away.

