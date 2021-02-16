Why you can see “Breath of the Wild 2”





The Legend of Zelda

Credit: Nintendo

Nintendo Direct is coming. It may sound unlikely, but the company will finally offer its first full direct since September 2019, coming tomorrow March 17, 2:00 pm PST. As always, the content is a bit mysterious, but we know a few things: I definitely intended to see Super Smash Bros., which means a new fighter in this context. And apart from that, we focused on the games that will be released in the first half of 2021.

Still, Breath of the Wild 2 is starting to become a trend, as good speculation cannot be suppressed. And while Im is skeptical, there are some good reasons to expect people to hear more about it and other Zelda stuff. It may not be tomorrow, but soon.

We are currently celebrating the 35th anniversary of Mario with a swarm of Mario-themed releases from Super Mario 3D All-Stars to Mario 35, Games and Watch Super Mario Bros. Console, and Lego Super Mario. I’m in. ,Such. It’s a little squeeze, but I think Super Mario 3D All Stars will end the celebration on March 31, 2021 when they leave the e-shop due to an artificial shortage.

afterwards? By the way, the original Super Mario Bros. was released for NES in 1985. The Legend of Zelda was released a year later in 1986. So with Zelda, Link and Ganon celebrating their 35th anniversary, Nintendo seems to be completely possible. Mark the opportunity just like Mario.

What does it come with? For beginners, I would like to play Wind Tact with Switch. In games like Wind Tact, Time Ocarina, Twilight Princess, it’s easy to imagine a kind of Super Mario 3D All-Starsa ​​compilation. I predict that such an edit would skip the Majorus mask for reasons other than it really annoys people. Skyward sword is also possible. Because the Joy-Con can replace the Wii Remote, which is essential for motion-controlled combat.

And there is another big one. The next Zelda game. Breath of the Wild 2, or whatever it came to be called. This has already been confirmed in a brief movie at E3 2019, but hasn’t been contacted since. At this time, it is believed that COVID-19 has slowed production, but this is not possible without the release date being announced. In the traditional sense, it refers to whether a delay has occurred.

But my prediction was that I didn’t intend to spend a lot of time doing this, so looking at either the Breath of the Wild 2 or the Zelda collection is finally part of the easy thing. There are two reasons here. One is that he was still here on the 35th anniversary of Marios and that the plumber is a diva. Second, when Nintendo announced most of this Mario stuff, it was explicitly announced in a Mario-themed direct. We know this isn’t exactly a Zelda show, as Super Smash Bros. is the only confirmed game in tomorrow’s Dockett.

We look forward to learning about both the Breath of the Wild 2 and The Legend of Zelda collections soon, along with a variety of other anniversaries like those you got at Mario. However, it’s unclear how well this particular Nintendo Direct, designated by Nintendo, will be dedicated to Super Smash Bros. and Gameshin in the first half of 2021. You’ll probably be surprised to see more Pokemon Snaps. But my prediction is that everything in Zelda will be saved for a direct focus on Zelda a little later.

