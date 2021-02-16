Reggie Fils-Aime says console warfare is much more friendly at the executive level





Among game industry executives, the entire console war is as hot as it makes you believe.

Retirement handles ReggieFils-Aime pretty well. For a long time since he was promoted to the meme position while working as President of Nintendo America, and now he has all the free time to do a lot of things he didn’t have the opportunity to do as a busy executive. I am. Like a gift at The Game Awards last year, or an interview at the New York Gaming Awards.

Recently, Reggie interviewed host Danny Pena for the 16th anniversary of Gamertag Radio. They talked about a wide range of topics, from growing up in Queens to becoming a big Nintendo cheese in the west.

He also talked about the console war and how things are so different for industry executives. Approximately 15 minutes after the interview, Pena pointed out how he loved Reggie’s appearance with Microsoft and Sony rivals at various game conventions in the past, in contrast to the idea of ​​console war. I wondered how he thinks of that image.

“Because it’s as big as the industry, we all know each other for business executives,” said Reggie, who all meet quarterly as members of the Entertainment Software Association, Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft. I explained. This is an industry organization that lobbying Washington every time there is a new video game law to help organize E3.

“As executives, we meet quarterly to discuss what’s good for the industry. As executives, we share meals. As executives, call each other to discuss industry-related issues. You may need to call, “he continued. .. “So while the fans are watching [air quotes] Console war. Fight. Look, no doubt all executives want to win. Each executive wants to drive their business. But in reality, it’s a very small industry. “

In particular, he mentioned the appearance of Phil Spencer on Xbox head and Shawn Layden on PlayStation head at 2018 Game Wards, and Reggie said he would like to see a similar event in the future. “I wish there were more public opportunities to show the unity of the industry.

The console war may be nearing its end. Cross-play and platform-to-platform collaboration is becoming a new norm as games like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. connect characters throughout the game. And what do you know? That’s okay in my book.

