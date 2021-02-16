Take advantage of Google-inspired technology with TransferGo





TransferGo, a cross-border money transfer company, chose to build its products on a cloud-based banking platform from financial technology (fintech) company ThoughtMachine to expand its business.

As customers increasingly demanded the ability to complete more transactions within the ecosystem, the company decided to add a digital wallet to its app.

The wallet, described by TransferGo as an anchor product for future additions, will be built on a Google-inspired cloud platform of Thought Machines known as Vault.

Founded eight years ago, TransferGos’ cross-border payments business offers much lower exchange rates than banks and has focused on European immigrants. It recently acquired 3 million customers and processed approximately 5 million transactions in 2020. This is a 60% increase over the previous year, or about 1.5 billion.

The company is currently expanding its offerings. We are increasingly migrating to new consumer use cases that are available to everyone. The wallet is an anchor product for that, and many customers want it, says Daumantas Dvilinskas, CEO of the company. Customers can save money in their wallets and reduce friction.

He added that the wallet is a logical extension of the company. Customers use us to send money across borders on various networks. Cross-border payments can be completed in our ecosystem.

Previously, customers paid for the app and sent it to another account, but now they can save the money in their wallet. More and more people want to have money with us. According to Dvilinskas, you can perform peer-to-peer transactions within your wallet. This happens instantly.

He added that people usually face problems with the receiving bank, such as fees and inferior service, and want to bypass the bank rails.

TransferGo, like all FinTech that challenges traditional financial services providers, has powerful IT capabilities. Of the 250 staff, about 70 are engineers based at the Lithuanian headquarters.

However, despite TransferGos’ technology-driven culture, we decided that developing our own platform for developing our products was not our core competence and decided to enter the supplier market.

Dvilinskas said that if TransferGo developed everything on its own, it would repeat the mistakes of traditional financial services companies, especially banks. He said the reason banks struggle to compete for usability is that banks have historically built everything themselves.

This is a mistake because companies need to focus on core competencies and buy everything that isn’t core. That way, you can achieve a great user experience.

TransferGo considered many technology providers in this sector when planning the wallet and decided on the Thought Machines technology stack. We liked what it could do for us now and in the future, Dvilinskas said.

Founded in 2016, Thought Machine is the brainchild of a former London-based Google executive, including Paul Taylor, an internet giant and former text-speaking director.

Its cloud-native Vault platform is inspired by Google and aims to enable banks to provide their customers with the same functionality and ease of use that Internet giants offer. Such features save significant operating costs and provide the digital services customers desire.

