



Lance R. Collins takes office on October 3

Published by Lake Sydney on February 16, 2021

Lance Collins.Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech announced on Monday that Lance R. Collins, Vice President and Secretary-General of the University Innovation Campus, was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 2021.

Former Director of Engineering at Cornell University, Joseph Silbert, was appointed to Head of Techs Innovation Campus in February 2020. He has led the Faculty of Engineering at Cornell University since 2010 and entered the university as a professor in 2002. He was part of Cornell’s leadership team, which bid to partner with New York City to build Cornell Tech, which opened in 2017.

He will be appointed to the ceremony on October 3rd and will be a member of the 2,355 organization. Leidos Holdings Inc. Roger A. Krone, Chairman and CEO of the company, will also take office in October.

In a statement, Collins said he was excited, humbled and honored to join the leadership of the National Academy of Engineering. I share this honor with Cornell University mentors, colleagues and students who have guided me and supported my research and ideas. It inspires me as I build partnerships on the Innovation Campus of Virginia Tech and move forward to create new models of graduate education.

Collins spent 11 years as an assistant professor, associate professor, and professor of chemical engineering at Penn State University before entering Cornell University. He is a Fellow of the American Physical Society, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the American Association for the Advancement of Chemical Engineers. He produced over 100 publications from his research and oversaw 16 PhDs. Student during his career.

He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Princeton University and a PhD. From the University of Pennsylvania. All his degrees are chemical engineering.

Amazon.com Inc. Construction of the Innovation Campus in Alexandria, near the $ 2.5 billion HQ2 East Coast headquarters, will take approximately 10 years to complete. Enroll up to 750 master candidates and hundreds of doctoral students and postdocs.

