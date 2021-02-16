Best settings to try Chromecast on Google TV





Chromecast with Google TV.Photo: Florence Ion

Roku, Amazon, and Apple may dominate the streaming device market, but don’t count Google yet. Last year, the company launched the first Chromecast device with the new Google TV software for $ 50. This is a viable alternative to the living room, with lots of useful features that are worth knowing.

Chromecast with Google TV connects to the back of the TV in the same way as the original. The difference is the authentic set-top box of the dongle. Visually similar to Android TV, but with a focus on delivering personalized content. There is also a watch list that can be managed using a TV or smartphone.

Whether you have a new Chromecast or are waiting for new software, there are many ways to customize your Google TV experience.

Choose your subscription wisely[設定]Swap your favorite streaming services at any time in the panel. Screenshot: Florence Ion

During setup, Google TV will ask you to select a streaming service. This not only gives you quick access to apps from your home page, but also allows you to receive suggestions based on your activity within those apps. According to Google’s support page, there are about 30 streaming platforms that allow this kind of integration. Google TV itself is compatible with over 6,500 apps on the Play Store.

When you sign up for a livestreaming service such as YouTube TV or Sling TV, Google TV will immediately bring the app to the main page.[ライブ]Integrate into tabs. You don’t have to fly around the app to see what’s playing. From there, you can select content from the timetables that everyone is familiar with, related to the guide buttons that became famous on old cable and satellite TV.

If you need to add a new subscription, or if your subscription changes over time, go to Google TV settings and go to[アカウントとサインイン]Please visit. Select your account email address to see all existing services (if you need to change them). If you have missing streaming services, you’ll need to download the corresponding apps from the Google TV interface or your browser’s Play Store and associate them with your account.

If you prefer an app that wants to peruse the locally stored Plex library, you can change the order of the apps displayed on the main page. Press and hold the app on the Chromecast remote, then[移動]Choose. You can use the directional pad to shuffle the app wherever you like and press the select button to place it.

Adjust the remote control Use the Chromecast for Google TV remote control to adjust the power, volume, and input buttons on your TV. Screenshot: Florence Ion

Chromecast with Google TV comes with a remote control that supports Bluetooth and infrared, so you can send commands to your TV and streaming device with the same controller. Here’s how Google programs the power button to turn your TV on and off during setup. next,[リモートとアクセサリ]You can go to Google TV settings under and program the volume, mute and input buttons.

Google can also set up a remote control to control other devices in the A / V system using HDMI-CEC, but you’ll need to look at the user manual archive associated with the kit to set it up. ..

If you’re feeling cheated, or if you need a little more functionality with your Chromecast remote, download an app like Button Remapper from the Play Store. This allows you to program each button, such as what happens when you double-tap or press and hold the button.

Set up different user accounts If you are sharing a TV, you can add and switch between multiple user accounts to ensure that recommendations do not cross party boundaries. Photo: Florence Ion

Using Google TV with different accounts adds extra steps and can be a hassle if you just sit on the couch, but the trade-off is a recommended algorithm that knows what you want to see.

Use the remote control to set up a new account[設定]Go to the icon and[アカウントとサインイン]Choose. Anyone accessing that user profile must sign in and follow the steps required to complete the setup. Once confirmed, you can switch user accounts by selecting your profile picture on the Google TV home page in the upper right corner.

Calling the Google Assistant It’s easy to ask an assistant to get the Greatest Hits of Scientology. It’s especially easy with a convenient microphone-compatible remote control. Screenshot: Florence Ion

Google TV has the Google Assistant built in and works like a compatible smart speaker or display. Especially with Chromecast for Google TV, you can hold down the assistant button to start a TV show, play a movie, or launch some songs from apps like Spotify or YouTube Music. If the room is too noisy, or if you are using a different controller, go to the assistant icon at the top of the main page and enter the query manually.

If you have other smart home devices such as light bulbs and outlets, you can also control them through your assistant if they are linked through the Google Home app. Alternatively, use other assistant-compatible speakers to set up your homegroup to play surround sound effects while playing music or podcasts.

Curating Google TV Watchlists Watchlists help keep your content up-to-date across your streaming platform. Screenshot: Florence Ion

One of the new Google TV marquee features is the watchlist associated with your Google account. This concept existed within the original Google Play Movies & TV app for Android, but has since been extended to work across Google’s platforms and streaming services.

If you find a TV show or movie you want to watch on Google Search or the Google TV app, add it to your watchlist so Google can track it. Then, when you’re looking for what you want to see, go to the list to see where you can rent, buy, or stream your saved titles. If you need to browse, a watchlist is available on the last tab of the main Google TV page. You can also access your watchlist by entering it in Google Search on Android or the web.

Delete recommendations you don’t care about Delete personalized recommendations on Google TV and get only the home page. Screenshot: Florence Ion

Google TV offers a mode called app-only mode. This removes the personalized recommendation carousel at the top of the home screen. This includes genre-specific suggestions that follow as you scroll through the interface. It doesn’t remove the highlighted lines, especially the content pushed by Google, but it’s less cumbersome.

To enable this mode, go to your account settings and go to[アプリのみモード]Tap. You will be notified at the bottom of the main page when Google TV is enabled.

Setting up a screensaver Screenshot: Florence Ion

When you’re not watching anything, your TV can showcase your latest photos and funny public art in ambient mode. Alternatively, you can display statistics such as the latest weather forecast and time on the screen.

This mode is[設定]Of the panel[アカウント]Fine-tune and customize from the menu, or set from the Google Home app for Android and iOS. Tap the name of your Google TV device, tap the settings icon, and select ambient mode.

From there, you can also select the Google Photos album or art gallery you want to view. If you want to show off your latest photos, create a live album with the Google Photos app on your mobile phone or your desktop browser. Then select the face of the person you want to feature in the slideshow. The live album uses facial recognition to get a photo of Lille. When you’re ready to preview the new mode that appears when Google TV goes into hibernation, press and hold the Home button to turn it on manually.

Pairing another Bluetooth controller Screenshot: Florence Ion

If you have another remote control that you want to use with Google TV, such as a gamepad such as an Xbox One controller[設定]You can pair via Bluetooth from the menu. This option is available when you tune the remote under Remotes and Accessories. Select the option to pair the accessory and follow the prompts.

Add another dongle to your Chromecast. Add a USB-c hub to your Chromecast using Google TV.Photo: Amazon

Android TV was always available with expandable storage, and many set-top boxes running software came with a USB port. Google TV continues that tradition. The first few people to get a Chromecast on Google TV discovered that they could connect a USB-C hub to their device and add a USB-connected flash drive or an always-on Internet Ethernet port. Putting it all together in Chromecast looks ridiculous, but it works. You can do the same if you add storage space to Google TV, but make sure you’re using USB-C passthrough for your power cable.

Add authentication to prevent unnecessary purchases. Don’t put TV sharers in your digital wallet to please the trigger. Screenshot: Florence Ion

Suppose you live in a household with children or roommates who like to use up their credit cards for digital purchases. If you set up purchase authorization in the settings panel to prevent this from happening, the PIN or password requirement will be turned on. You can manage specific payment methods from your Google account on the web.

Also, if you live with someone who wants to tinker with Kyodo TV settings, set a specific settings lock and the same PIN or password you set for payment verification before making any changes in the settings panel. Can be required.

Remember that you can really mess with android

Whether you’re new to Google TV or a veteran in the Android world, keep in mind that you can enjoy the software a bit. Use your favorite VPN on the Play Store to send connections over your home country and access local news and shows.

If you want to do something that isn’t available on the Play Store, you can also try sideloading your Android app from a trusted source such as an APK mirror.[設定]Of the panel[セキュリティと制限]so,[不明なソース]Select to turn on the ability to install apps from sources other than the Play Store. When you’re ready to create a certificate, try the wireless sideloading method using a file explorer app such as FX Explorer to move files between Google Drive and Chromecast’s local storage with Google TV.

In extreme cases, be aware that downloading apps from unknown sources can compromise the Google TV experience and cause your device to malfunction. Also, in minor cases, some apps won’t work because Google TV relies on the controller.

