Tempest Appoints Health Tech Industry Leader Ruth Sun as New CEO





New York, February 16, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Modern recovery company Tempest today appoints medical technology leader and industry veteran Ruth Sun as the new CEO. Was announced. Upon assuming this role, Sun will take over the founder of Tempest, Holly Whitaker, and move to the newly created role as Chief Creative Officer.

After careful consideration, Whitaker and the Board of Directors have determined that it is time to leverage Sun’s expertise in massive growth to make this significant change in Tempest and make influential progress.

“Ruth is a proven healthcare technology leader with in-depth knowledge of innovation, talent development and how to stimulate growth. She is value-focused on operational execution and growth. We will continue our view-based cultural leadership approach, says Mike Sweeney of Tempest Board.

Sun has joined Tempest with over 25 years of technology and leadership experience, including 18 years at IBM (Watson Health), where he began his career. Through this experience, the board will see significant future market opportunities as Sun, along with other leadership teams, strongly implements Tempest’s strategy, strengthens product leadership, and the company continues to transform: I am confident that I can utilize. From category creator to category reader.

“Tempest has been ahead of its time since its inception in 2015 and has modernized the recovery of alcohol with evidence-based results. Today, the rest of society is catching up with what Tempest has known for many years. Anyone can decide to change their alcohol at any time. No matter where they are in the spectrum of excessive alcohol consumption, their relationship with alcohol, “Sun says. “We are excited to help Tempest capture this growing awareness as a category leader in the modern recovery industry.”

“When I first talked to the board about evolving my role, I found it hard to find someone who could take Tempest to the next level, and then I met Ruth.” Holly Whitaker says. “She was one of the smartest people I’ve ever met and quickly realized the potential behind what we created at Tempest. Her career leading the organization through rapid growth. Is perfect for this next stage of the Tempest category-leading business.

Most recently, Sun was Chief Operating Officer of Force Therapeutics, leading innovations in business strategy, GTM, products, and R & D. Sun was Welltok’s Growth SVP, Blackboard’s Strategic Development VP, began his career at IBM, and later became Managing Director of Watson Health. Sun was also president and co-founder of Sun Medical, which was acquired by Hackensack Meridian Health in 2020.

About the Market: Excessive DUI is a big problem, with only 2% of the 51 million US problem drinkers being treated. Tempest’s solution addresses all existing barriers to treatment and enables treatment of the full range of the market. According to a recent study by JAMA Network Open, the impact of COVID-19 increased alcohol sales for the week ending March 21, 2020 by 54%, and the overall frequency of alcohol consumption in adults over the age of 30. Is the same period of the previous year. Women increased their DUI episodes (defined as four or more DUIs within a few hours) by 41%.

Tempest is the first and only complete recovery system that provides effective, engaging, holistic and lifelong care to anyone who wants to change their relationship with alcohol. Tempest provides treatment for alcohol use disorders to 46 million Americans who have not been identified as addicted. Tempest is the latest alternative to current recovery options like AA, focusing on an empathic and empowering approach driven by desirable, ambitious brands. For more information, please visit jointempest.com.

