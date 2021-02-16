This is the best free password manager to replace LastPass





Password synchronization is essential and Bitwarden is one of the few password managers to offer it for free.

Bitwarden

I’m not silent about password managers. These are one of the most useful (and important) tools available to humans, but I know that too many people write down the same few credentials that are vulnerable to hacking and keep forgetting and resetting.

If it’s you, it’s time to get the program, in this case the app. Are you worried about the cost? Don’t Do: Many good password managers have a very capable free version. However, these versions (including the best password manager summaries) are limited in one important way. That is, limit the password to one device.

Best technology trading

Subscribe to CNET’s Cheapskate newsletter and save everything from your phone to your gadgets.

My top pick doesn’t have that limitation. Synchronize your password with all your devices. It’s called Bitwarden.

What happened to LastPass, which shared space in this story (and is still featured in the attached video)? As of March 16, 2021, the free version no longer offers this important sync feature. To maintain that, you’ll need to upgrade to LastPass Premium or the LastPass family ($ 36 and $ 48 per year, respectively). If you’re already using LastPass Free, you’ll need to decide whether to start paying or switch to Bitwarden.

What is a password manager really?

Simple: An encrypted database of all passwords. Instead of trying to remember the same handful (probably less secure) passwords you use everywhere online, you only need to remember one. The password to unlock Bitwarden.

Why choose one of these over products like 1Password, Dashlane, Keeper, Password Vault, Sticky Password and more? Are these all perfectly good? As mentioned above, only the free version of Bitwarden supports password synchronization. This means that you can access your data on your mobile phone, tablet or PC. This is an absolutely essential benefit when using multiple devices.

In addition, it provides common helpers such as strong password generation, automatic form filling, encrypted credit card storage (to facilitate online shopping), and digital vaults.

Read more: Best password managers and how to use them

These useful features help explain why you prefer a good password manager over the basic features built into Android, iOS, and web browsers. Sure, once you have the freedom to use such tools, you’ll wonder how long you’ve managed without them.

Without a doubt, Bitwarden has a learning curve. In fact, there is also a password manager. It can take several weeks to get used to using the app and breaking the old password habit.

However, such hassles is greatly overshadowed by the overall convenience. Your goal as an Internet citizen is to use strong passwords that are different for each app, site, or service. Password managers are the only practical way to do that. Must be used. Bitwarden is, in my opinion, the best free option out there.

Other free password management options

Do you need to worry about the premium version? Bitwarden costs only $ 10 a year, minus 1GB of encrypted cloud storage and password health reports. There’s also a family option ($ 40 / year) that offers premium features to up to 6 users and adds unlimited sharing.

Most of these features are probably unnecessary for most users, but it’s definitely up to you to decide.

By the way, LogMeOnce Password-Less is another tool that supports password synchronization in the free version. I don’t like it very much, but it’s worth a look.

For reference, I’m currently using Bitwarden full time. Previously, I was a Dashlane user, but I was frustrated by its bloat and high prices. Bitwarden has proven to be a solid product and I have no worries about recommending it.

What is your favorite password management method these days? Also, if you refuse to use any of these tools, I would like to know why.

Currently playing: Watch this: This free password manager offers one important feature

1:16

read more:

CNET’s Cheapskate searches the web for deals such as high-tech products. Follow Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter for the latest deals and updates. Find more great purchases on the CNET Deal page and check out the CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Do you have questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answer on the FAQ page.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos