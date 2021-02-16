Industry pressure for technical funding for COVID bailouts in Senate opposition-FCW





Cyber ​​security

Industry Pressure for COVID Relief Technical Funding Against Senate Opposition Justin Katz February 16, 2021

Several industry groups sent a letter to lawmakers last week to include $ 10 billion for cybersecurity in the next coronavirus bailout bill, but Congressional supporters of the bailout bill’s technology promotion were opposed by the Senate. It says it is unlikely to pass a large impetus.

A February 12 letter from the Cybersecurity Coalition, Better Identity Coalition, and the Alliance for Digital Innovation and Computing Technology Industry Association reiterated the $ 10 billion funding request contained in President Joe Biden’s proposal. The portion will be sent to the Technology Modernization Fund. .. TMF is a revolving fund that supports IT modernization projects, founded for $ 100 million and has since received a budget of approximately $ 25 million annually.

“As we saw in the recent SolarWinds breach against both the federal government and critical infrastructure companies, the need to invest in our ability to protect, detect, respond to, and recover from these attacks is important.” Said the letter.

The letter also cites the need for cybersecurity funding at the local and state levels and points to recent ransomware attacks in Baltimore.

The COVID-19 bailout bill proposed by Byden is $ 9 billion for TMF, $ 690 million for cyber security and infrastructure security agencies, and $ 300 million for General Procurement Bureau to address COVID-related IT issues. We have allocated $ 200 million for IT monitoring and reform.

However, Congressman Gerry Connolly introduced and withdrew an amendment that would allocate $ 9 billion to TMF. He cited opposition in the Senate as a reason for not pursuing further funding, FCW reported.

“What we have to understand, and what our Senate colleagues have to learn, is that IT is not in direct contact with the mission. It is essential to the mission,” Connolly said. “If IT doesn’t work, the mission is at risk.”

Natalie Alms contributed to the report of this story.

About the author

Justin Katz describes FCW cybersecurity. Previously, he was responsible for the Pentagon’s Navy and Marine Corps, focusing on weapons, vehicle acquisition, and Pentagon parliamentary surveillance. Prior to producing the Inside Defense report, Katz covered community news in the Baltimore and Washington, DC regions. Connect with him on Twitter @JustinSKatz.

