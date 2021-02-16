Hawkeye arrives at Marvel’s Avengers next month





Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel Avengers are still alive and kicking. Next month, Hawkeye will join the Avengers roster. Alongside Master Archer, there’s a real next-generation console upgrade for Marvel’s Avengers. So if you’re still playing and have either a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X, the graphics will improve and the frame rate will increase.

Hawkeye will land on Marvel’s Avengers in Operation March 18: Hawkeye – The Future is Imperfect.

I’ve known Hawkeye for a while to come to Marvel’s Avengers, but missed his 2020 debut. We were able to play with his disciple Kate Bishop, but it’s finally the moment when Hawkeye shines. Following the story “Operation” of the Kate Bishop DLC, Hawkeye puts himself in the apocalyptic future of the Earth, trying to thwart the demonic plots of scientists Supreme Monica Rappaccini and AIM. The malicious Maestro, a version of the Hulk with the brains of the Hulk and the strengths and abilities of the Hulk, is between Hawkeye and success, so they are not the only concern. Hawkeye will arrive on all platforms on March 18th and he will be free as well as Kate Bishop and all future characters.

Next-generation updates for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are also available free of charge to existing owners of Marvel’s Avengers, with full cross-play capabilities across similar platforms (PlayStation 4 fans can play with PlayStation 5 fans. ). According to Square’s press release, the update includes “… PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X up to 4K resolution, Xbox Series S 1440p, higher frame rate and enhanced visuals compared to current generation consoles. The game takes advantage of the SSD built into the console to significantly reduce loading and streaming times. Leverages the power and memory of graphics to provide high resolution textures and high resolution models. It extends drawing distance, improves heroic and armor destruction, and maximizes the power of these new consoles to make gamers really feel like superheroes. “

Players can transfer saves so you don’t have to worry about starting over when upgrading to the next generation version of Marvel’s Avengers. If you want to know more about Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect, watch the WarTable video below. Both Hawkeye and Marvel’s Avengers next-generation updates will arrive on March 18th.

