Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 10 21H1 has arrived and is not a major update





Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft officials haven’t publicly said anything about the next Windows 10 feature update. 21H1 references have been witnessed in Insider test builds and some Microsoft documentation, but there is no other official information about the next release.

It was until February 15th yesterday. A Microsoft Tech Community blog post about the Windows Hardware Compatibility Program (WHCP) discovered by Neowin.net provided “official” confirmation that Windows 10 21H1 is coming and will be a minor update. As previous rumors have shown.

Updates for Windows 10 2H1 features like 20H2 behave almost like cumulative updates. Drivers that meet the requirements of Windows 10 2004 do not require a new signature. Windows 10 2004, 20H2, and 21H1 are all based on the 2004 code base. It is a sticky note of a blog.

This is quite important because over the last two years, many IT professionals have been accustomed to releasing major Windows 10 feature updates in the spring and minor updates in the fall. This spring / first half update will be minor. Rumor has it that the fall / H2 Windows 10 feature update will be significant for new features. Among these new features are a number of UI and in-box application UI changes codenamed “Sun Valley”.

At this time, Microsoft officials aren’t talking about this other than the blog post mentioned above. The Windows team has not yet released the 21H1 test build to the beta ring or release preview ring, but it may be released relatively soon.

As Microsoft completes the 21H1 after testing and continues to add fixes and updates, the 21H1 deployment will begin. This process will be similar to what happened in 20H2. The 20H2 update is a small update in 2004 and was activated in the “enablement package”. This is very similar to a cumulative update. For those running versions prior to 2004, the 20H2 update will be updated like a regular Windows 10 feature release. So it’s not that quick and easy. (This is the same way Microsoft released Windows 10 1909, a minor update to 1903.)

