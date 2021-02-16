Legal Tech Innovation: The future is bright | Lighthouse





Recently, I had the opportunity (in effect) to attend the first three days of Legal Week. This is the best conference for people in the legal technology industry. Obviously, this year’s event looked very different from previous years, both in structure and content. But when I heard legal and tech experts talking about the current state of the industry, I was happy that the message conveyed in the year of the pandemic wasn’t disastrous. Instead, a more exciting theme has emerged in our industry-one of the hopes of innovation.

Just as we individuals have learned tough lessons in this unprecedented year and are looking to a brighter spring, the legal industry is about how to leverage technology and innovation to overcome this year’s challenges. I learned a valuable lesson. From working remotely in previously impossible scenarios to recognizing the key role of diversity in the future of the industry, this year legal professionals are adapting quickly and taking advantage of new technologies. And I was forced to listen to the most innovative ones. leader.

Below, we highlight the key points of the first three days of Legal Week and how we can leverage the lessons learned throughout the year to bring a bright future to our organizations and law firms.

“Human + Machine” instead of “Human vs. Machine”

As soon as artificial intelligence (AI) technology began to play a role in the legal industry, people began to argue whether machines could (or should) eventually replace lawyers. This argument often develops into a simple “Which is better: human or machine?” But if last year taught us something, the answer to social debate is that it often requires nuances and introspection rather than “hot take.” The truth is that AI is no longer considered a futuristic option used only in certain types of eDiscovery issues. Also, the future of dystopia should not be seen as scary as it could replace lawyers. Rather, AI will be essential to the work of lawyers and ultimately to enable lawyers to serve their clients effectively and efficiently.

As the amount of data grows exponentially year by year, it quickly becomes too much data to be effectively reviewed by the human eye alone, even with the smallest internal research. AI and analytics tools are needed to prioritize, screen, and classify data in most proceedings so that lawyers can efficiently find and confirm the information they need. In addition, advances in AI technology have enabled lawyers to quickly identify categories of information that previously required expensive linear reviews (for example, leveraging AI to leverage privileged and protected health information (PHI). ), Identifying company secret data, etc.).

These tools not only help you find needles in haystacks (or simply reduce haystacks), but also help lawyers make better and strategic counseling and business decisions. For example, AI can now be used to better understand an organization’s entire legal portfolio. This allows lawyers to have better scoping and burden discussions and to develop more informed litigation and compliance strategies.

Therefore, the old debate over which is better (human or machine learning) is actually an outdated debate. Instead, the future of the legal industry is for lawyers and legal professionals to leverage advanced technology to serve their clients well and effectively.

Work from home and cloud-based tools take hold

Of course, one of the biggest lessons the legal industry has learned over the past year is how to work remotely and effectively. Almost every organization and law firm in the world has been forced to quickly pivot to more remote employees. Despite facing numerous new data challenges related to mobility, most organizations and law firms are successful. However, as we approached the second year of the pandemic, it became clear that many of these changes were not temporary. In fact, the pandemic seems to have been just an accelerator of the trend that was already underway before 2020. For example, many organizations have already taken steps to move to a more cloud-based data architecture. The pandemic forced the transition in a much shorter time frame to facilitate migration to the remote workforce.

This means organizations and law firms need to leverage the lessons learned last year to maintain future success and overcome new challenges posed by more remote cloud-based work environments. For example, many organizations have implemented cloud-based collaboration tools such as Zoom, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Workspace to allow employees to collaborate remotely. However, legal and IT professionals quickly find that while these types of tools are great for collaboration, many of them aren’t built with data security, information governance, or legal evidence disclosure in mind. I learned from. The data generated by these tools differs significantly from traditional email, both in content and structure. For example, audible conversations that were previously held around a water cooler or in an instant face-to-face meeting may be discovered during investigations or legal disputes as they take place in Zoom or Microsoft Teams. There is. In addition, the data generated by these tools has a significantly different structure than the data from traditional email (chat data, video data, and dynamic “attachments” created by the team. please think about it). Therefore, organizations need to learn how to implement rules to manage and manage these data sources from a compliance, data security, and legal perspective, but law firms are using this new type of data. You still need to learn how to collect, verify, and generate.

It will also be important in the future to collaborate with legal and IT stakeholders within the organization so that new tools can be properly scrutinized and data workflows can be implemented early. In addition, organizations need to plan ahead of technology changes, especially when moving to a cloud-based environment where updates and changes are deployed weekly. Lawyers should also consider technology training to stay up to date and educate on the different technology platforms and tools used by the company or clients so that they can continue to provide effective expression. ..

Information governance is essential for a sound data strategy

In connection with the above, another important theme that was revealed last year is that good information governance is essential for a healthy enterprise, and how the lawyers representing the organization manage the data within the organization. It is just as important to understand what you are doing.

The explosive growth in data volumes and sources, and the unlimited data storage capacity of the cloud, mean that it is imperative to implement a strong and dynamic information governance strategy. In-house lawyers know how to manage and protect your company’s data, including understanding the data being created, where it resides, and how to store and collect that data when needed. it needs to be checked. This is important not only from the perspective of eDiscovery and compliance, but also from the perspective of data security and privacy. As more jurisdictions around the world enact competing data privacy laws, organizations are more effective at collecting personal data that they may store and process, as well as data when requested by the data subject. It is essential to understand how to purge to. ..

And, as mentioned earlier, the burden of understanding an organization’s data storage and storage strategies is not limited to in-house lawyers. External lawyers also need to ensure that they understand the client’s organizational data in order to make effective burdens, scoping, and strategic decisions during proceedings.

Diverse organizations are more powerful organizations

Finally, another important theme that has emerged is to recognize the growing importance of diversity within the legal industry. This year, we have strengthened the importance of representatives and diversity across all industries and increased educational opportunities on how diversity within the workforce leads to stronger and more innovative companies. Organization leaders are increasingly demonstrating the important role that diversity plays in seeking services from law firms and legal technology providers. Specifically, many companies are implementing in-house diversity initiatives such as women’s leadership programs and employee-led diversity groups, actively seeking law firms and service providers to provide similar opportunities to their employees. I’m looking for The key point here is that organizations and law firms need to continue to look for ways to incorporate diverse expressions into the structure of their business.

Conclusion

Despite suffering from unprecedented challenges and obstacles this year, the lessons learned about technology and innovation over the past year will help organizations and law firms survive and prosper in the future.

1 In fact, lawyers already have an ethical obligation (imposed by the rules of professional conduct) to understand and use existing technology to properly represent their clients.

[View source.]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos