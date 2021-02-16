Motorola Moto G30 and G10 debut in Europe





Motorola has announced two new low-cost mobile phones for the European market. Both the Moto G30 and Moto G10 are well below 200. The spec-rich G30 includes two features: a 90Hz fast refresh rate screen and a 5,000mAh battery with a 15W fast charge. Not commonly found at this price.

The G30s 6.5 inch display is unfortunately 720p. However, other specifications look healthier, such as IP52 dustproof and drip-proof, 6 GB RAM, and 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded via microSD. The phone includes a 64-megapixel main camera that produces 16-megapixel images, as well as an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 13 on the front. There is a megapixel self-portrait camera. Equipped with a Snapdragon 662 chipset and a 3.5mm headphone jack, it comes with Android 11. The price is 179.

The Motorola Moto G10 has a less robust processor and is a bit cheaper. Image: Motorola

The Moto G10 is a bit uninteresting, with a Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 6.5-inch 720p screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It has a low-resolution 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Like the G30, it contains a 5,000mAh battery, but at 10W it charges a bit more slowly. The version sold in India includes a larger 6,000mAh battery with a 15W charge. The price of the European version is 149.

The fast refresh rate screen makes scrolling and animation appear smoother, which is now very common on most mobile phones. Not surprisingly, technology started popping up in the budget class, but the $ 300 OnePlus Nord N10 5G has a 90Hz screen and is rumored to be included in the next Galaxy A52 and A72. But the G30 is one of the cheapest phones. We have seen offering one. It looks like we’re on track to see the 90Hz screen become the new standard for all price points.

The Moto G30 and G10 are currently available on Motorolas UK and German sites and will be available in other European markets this spring.

