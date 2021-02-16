Microsoft Edge is crowdsourcing data to show or hide notification requests





Microsoft is experimenting with a permanent solution that wants to allow notifications from requests for this website that appear on the Internet. That is, crowdsourcing data about what people block and allow. According to today’s blog post, Microsoft calls this feature an adaptation notification request and is deploying it on Edge88 after receiving positive feedback from testers.

An example of how this works is for websites that typically request notifications and no one wants to be notified. Ignore the request or click the block button to prevent the request from appearing again. Microsoft will then collect that data and will no longer display notification requests to new users.

Enough users[ブロック]Click to stop Edge from displaying notification requests to users.

In previous versions, Edge made notification requests quiet by default. That is, notification requests were automatically blocked and displayed as a bell icon in the address bar where users could click and opt in. According to Microsoft, this fixed the complaint. The user talked about having too many requests, but a new issue arose. Primarily, we have stopped enabling notifications altogether, even on sites where many users have enabled notifications.

The quiet notifications on the edge were unobtrusive, but often overlooked. Image: Microsoft

The new version aims to strike a balance between showing notification requests that users may actually want and hiding what they don’t cut.

However, Microsoft doesn’t keep calm about users who don’t want to receive requests (like me).[設定],[Cookie],[サイトのアクセス許可],[通知]You can re-enable quiet notification requests by going to. If you click Block in succession for three notification requests, Microsoft will automatically turn on Quiet Notifications. Edge also automatically notifies you if the user uses the X button to reject the request three times in a row, or clicks elsewhere on the page four times in a row to ignore the request. Block.

If you’re not using Edge, but are at Edge from all notification requests, there are guides on how to turn them off in all major browsers. However, it’s great that Chrome and others have similar features. This feature hides spam and annoying notification requests, but gives users something really useful (such as Gmail).

