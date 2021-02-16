GA technology is recognized as one of Japan’s “rewarding places” for the second consecutive year





Based on the principle of “Technology x Innovation to Inspire the World,” we operate a PropTech (real estate technology) business that combines the use of digital technology with the support of experienced agents. “Integration of actual procedures and technology” is a characteristic of our business, which is also reflected in our efforts to improve employee satisfaction with work.

Best award

We hold a semi-annual award ceremony “GREATEST AWARDS” as an initiative to evaluate the performance of our employees and foster mutual understanding and a sense of unity. The award ceremony was held with the participation of all employees, but from June 2020, we switched to online distribution using CG technology and are continuing the process that takes employee safety and health into consideration. Please see “GAMAG”. “: https: //www.ga-tech.co.jp/careers/mag/8030/

Magrazie-A system that conveys a little gratitude-

This is an approach that allows employees to express a little gratitude to each other. Our intranet, Tech Portal, sends an average of more than 700 thank-you messages every month, visualizing small activities that are usually indistinguishable.

See “GAMAG”: Https: //www.ga-tech.co.jp/careers/mag/5908

A rewarding laboratory

The Great Place to Work Institute is a specialized organization that conducts research, evaluation, and support regarding “Great Place to Work.” The Institute surveys “Best Companies to Work For” on a universal basis and publishes “Best Companies to Work For” in popular media in various countries. Each year, more than 5 million employees from 7,000 companies in about 50 countries participate in the survey, making the employee survey one of the largest in the world.

Company Profile of GA Technologies Co., Ltd.

Based on the principle of “Technology x Innovation to Inspire the World,” we are engaged in business in the X-Tech field, focusing on innovation in the real estate business.

Company Name: GA Technologies Co., Ltd. Representative: President and Chief Executive Officer: Ryo Higuchi URL: https: //www.ga-tech.co.jp/ Headquarters: Sumitomo Real Estate Roppongi Grand Tower 40F3-2-1 Roppongi, Tokyo Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-6290 Established: March 2013 Capital: 7,208,542,771 (as of January 31, 2021) Business description:

Operation of RENOSY, a comprehensive PropTech (real estate technology) brand (real estate information media, real estate brokerage, real estate sales, design / construction, real estate management) Development of SaaS-based B2B PropTech products Research on real estate big data A platform for Chinese investors. AI management for overseas PropTech businesses, including Shenjumiaosuan

Major group companies: ITANDI, Inc., Modern Standard Inc., Shenjumiaosuan Co., Ltd. , Other 4 companies

