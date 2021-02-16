Remove this Android app now – BGR





This week there are reports on new Android apps to watch out for. It’s called SHAREit, an app that has both iOS and Android versions, and has been downloaded over a billion times from the Google Play store. Security company Trend Micro has published a report on the app, citing the number of security flaws it says haven’t been patched for at least a few months. Security issues include the possibility of apps being used for remote code execution and the disclosure of sensitive personal information of users.

If you have the SHAREit app installed on your phone, you should be aware of the new report from security company Trend Micro on this particular Android app. It looks like some unpatched security bugs haven’t been fixed. Several months. According to researchers, this means that the Android version of this app can be used for phone hijacking and personal data theft.

According to Trend Micro, a vulnerability in the Android version of the app, which has been downloaded more than a billion times, could be exploited to leak sensitive user data, execute arbitrary code, and execute code remotely. “apparently. The issue has not been fixed at the time of this writing, but Google is reported to be informed about the issue. It’s also important to note that this does not apply to the IOS version of the app, according to Trend Micro.

SHAREit, which allows you to share files with other users who have this same app on their mobile phone, was named one of the most downloaded apps in 2019. Nonetheless, according to this new report, the discovered vulnerability was “exploited to use sensitive user data and use malicious code or apps to execute arbitrary code with SHAREit privileges … Until now, vulnerabilities that could be used to download and steal files from users’ devices were also associated with the app.The app allows transfer and download of various file types, such as Android packages (APKs). Vulnerabilities related to these features are probably unintended flaws. “

This issue is caused by a malicious app or code installed on the Android device in question. This could exploit a SHAREit vulnerability. Trend Micro’s report included a screenshot of the SHAREit Google Play store page showing the latest app update on January 26th of this year. However, as of Tuesday, February 16th, the app’s Google Play store page shows that the app was updated on February 9th.

“Because an attacker could steal sensitive data, many users could be affected by this attack, so we decided to disclose the findings three months after reporting this.” Echo Duan and Jesse Chang of Trend Micro wrote in the report.

Andy is a Memphis reporter and has contributed to outlets such as Fast Company and The Guardian. When he’s not writing about technology, he can be found defensively crouching over his fast-growing collection of vinyl.

