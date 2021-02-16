Microsoft goes against history and pegs Windows 1021 H1 as a “minor” upgrade





Microsoft will release a spring update for Windows 10, in contrast to previous reports that claimed to skip the first half of the operating system update.

In a February 15th post on the WinHEC blog, the Message Center used to notify Microsoft hardware partners in Redmond, WA stated that the next upgrade designated as 21H1 would “follow the same.” It was. [hardware compatibility] The guideline is “20H2”, which refers to the feature upgrade released in October last year.

Last year, reports emerged that Microsoft would stop all spring feature upgrades and allow slots to focus on the launch of Windows 10 X. This is the company’s latest attempt to create a lightweight operating system that can compete with Google’s Chrome OS.

WinHEC’s announcement paid off for such a story.

21 Microsoft’s announcement about H1 Microsoft’s latest nomenclature using yy, H1 and H2 for updates earlier and second half of this year is now a “minor” upgrade in 2021 instead of a “major” upgrade as in the last few years It also suggested that it would be.

(In 2019 and 2020, Microsoft used a “major-minor” rhythm to upgrade Windows 10. Rather than nearly equal updates twice a year, each has a long new and improved feature. With a list, Microsoft said, “Major release in spring,” minor “release in fall. The former contained a lot of normal new features, but the latter basically included a rerun of spring refresh. It was, but it included some new non-essential tools.)

The minor upgrade for Windows 10 21H1 was revealed by Microsoft when the list of partner activities was listed as “no change,” “no change,” or “no change.” The text of this security bulletin was virtually the same as it was for other minor operating system updates, Windows 1020 H2 and Windows 101903.

Meanwhile, before the past case of major upgrades, there was a declaration from WHCP (Windows Hardware Compatibility Program) telling partners that new hardware drivers were “currently accepted”, next to the OS. It shows that the changes in the version of are important enough. To justify the reauthentication of those drivers. Both Windows 10 2004 and Windows 10 1903, a pair of past major upgrades, had such notifications.

If Windows 10 21H1 is going to be a minor feature upgrade this year, customers should assume that the fall release, also known as 21H2, will be the major. (Not making this assumption means that Microsoft will release two minor updates or only one. In both cases, the company motto “Windows as a service” is hollow. )

Microsoft hasn’t said anything about the release schedule for Windows 10 21H1, but if you follow last year’s schedule, circle the date in two months and start the upgrade in the last full week of May. I will.

