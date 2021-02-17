One in four Americans says they wanted to get a coronavirus test but didn’t.





About a quarter of Americans say they couldn’t get a coronavirus test when they wanted, a new study finds.

Twenty-four percent of respondents conducted by STAT News and Harris Poll stated that they were unable to be tested for COVID-19 for a variety of reasons.

The most common reason was that the wait time was too long, as specified by 10% of the people surveyed.

Other reasons include no test site nearby, no transportation to get to the test site, or nowhere to take the test.

Meanwhile, 31% said they were able to take the test when they wanted, and the remaining 55% reported they did not want to take the COVID-19 test.

Dr. Paul Sachs, clinical director of the Infectious Diseases Department at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, told STAT News:

“But it’s amazing that some people are still very difficult to take the test, and it’s frustrating.”

In the survey, a total of 2,043 people were asked about coronavirus testing between February 5th and February 7th.

Overall, 24% said they would like to be tested for COVID-19, but could not.

When asked for a specific reason, 10 percent said they couldn’t take the test because the queue was too long.

8% each said they didn’t have a test site nearby or didn’t know how to get the test, and 7% said they didn’t have the means of transportation to reach the test site.

In addition, 31% said they were able to take the test when they wanted, and 55% said they didn’t want to take the test.

Not being able to take the test is a problem that has plagued the United States since the early days of the pandemic.

On February 6, 2020, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began distributing 200 test kits to 115 laboratories and 191 international laboratories nationwide.

However, the first batch of tests turned out to be flawed. One of the reagents intended to react with the genetic material of the virus has failed. This means that some results are “indeterminate”.

The Food and Drug Administration has also been slow to approve tests manufactured by state laboratories and private companies.

It was combined with different types of tests to provide different reliability and results, and it took a week to come back.

In total, 49% of respondents say they have been tested for the virus at least once.

The most common reason for testing, which 28% of respondents cited, was contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19.

Approximately 24% said they could have viral symptoms and 21% reported that they needed to be tested at work or school.

Researchers say one of the most interesting findings was the difference in responses between different ethnic groups of what was needed to “return to normal.”

In polls, 45% of white respondents said that vaccination was most often needed to return to normal, but only 32% of black respondents shared this view. I will.

Meanwhile, 29% of blacks said the test was the key to regaining normality, compared to just 17% of whites who said the same thing.

“Most of this has to do with what’s called vaccine hesitarian,” Harris Paul’s managing director Robjekielek told STAT News.

“It has something to do with the history of the community [of being mistreated by the health care establishment].. Therefore, the confidence in the vaccine is the lowest and the confidence in the value of the test is the highest.

