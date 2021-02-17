Google provides people with bad fossil fuels-information about the Green New Deal





For the past two years, people who googled for the Green New Deal term cost have seen a $ 93 trillion price tag at the top of the results.

This number comes from what is called the American Action Forum (AAF), which is described as a centre-right or conservative, such as Wikipedia and Fact Check. In Google’s search results, a featured snippet on the Green New Deal refers to Wikipedia, stating that AAF estimates the cost per household at $ 600,000. This is probably when many internet searchers close their tabs. Other searchers see sponsored ads from the R Street Institute titled The Green New Deal Big Problem, warning consumers of potential costs.

Calling AAF conservative cannot capture the support of think tanks by the fossil fuel industry through donations to its brother group, the dark money giant American Action Network (AAN). Also, the conservative tag does not mention the involvement of Republican policy staff through the revolving door in calculating the $ 93 trillion total. Estimates of total federal spending needed for effective climate planning can grow tenfold. However, the $ 93 trillion figure was not intended to be as accurate as presented. It is mentioned in the media as search results and perhaps an immeasurable amount. For example, at the presidential election debate, Trump has thrown out what appears to be a $ 100 trillion Green New Deal.

The Green New Deal (GND) often refers to the non-binding resolution introduced by Congressman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (DN.Y.) and Senator Edmarky (D-Mass.) In the previous Congress. GND calls for a decade of national mobilization, including investment in renewable energy infrastructure and building a fairer economy to repair environmental damage that has historically been concentrated in front-line communities. A text summary of GND as the five main goals is available from the new consensus of think tanks or from explainers like the New York Times last year. Many of its policy elements have been thoroughly studied by environmental experts and economists, but the exact proposal is not final, it is by design. The big picture process of increasing GND is federal, in collaboration with a radical law passed by Congress subsidizing the state government with the goal of creating 10 million new jobs in the first decade. Combine actions by government agencies. Federal and state governments achieve decarbonization goals such as zero net building energy standards by 2030, 100% clean and renewable electricity by 2035, and zero net energy emissions by 2050. Implement policies and enforce regulations.

The GND resolution ended the previous Congress with 101 House co-sponsors, more than 43% of Democrats, and 14 Senate co-sponsors. In the current parliament, which is scheduled for the next pandemic, 200 groups, including the Green New Deal, will work on February 8 as a parliamentary resolution on an economic recovery plan to tackle the climate crisis and address racial injustice. Approved the prosperity agenda introduced. Incorporate a policy approach from GND.

Global Climate Strike in Providence, Rhode Island, September 20, 2019. (Flickr’s Gabriel Civita Ramirez)

Even before the legal details of GND were introduced, in estimating the cost required to implement part of the resolution, researchers not only have total and net costs, but also savings and more sustainable growth. Possibility and even the current severe cost. For example, according to a 2015 report by Citigroup’s research department, the cost of not addressing climate change by 2040 would be $ 192 trillion, while the cost of action scenarios moving to renewable energy would be $ 190.2 trillion. Will be. This saves lives, maintains a habitable environment and has the worst impact of catastrophic climate change, as outlined in a groundbreaking 2018 report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. It goes without saying that it will be alleviated.

In mid-2019, Congressman Ocasio Cortez estimated that effective investment to address climate change challenges would require a minimum of $ 10 trillion. A few months ago, Colorado State University’s professor of economics, Edward Barbia, set a goal of about $ 970 billion over the next five years, or about $ 2 trillion over the next decade, based on South Korea’s spending on decarbonization. I presumed that. By the way, the US GDP in 2019 was $ 21.5 trillion, the total federal budget last year was $ 4.8 trillion, and GDP has grown by 2% from several years ago, but the budget has increased by more than 7% every year. Was there.

The AAF released a GND summary in February 2019, but the $ 93 trillion figure wasn’t shown until the March analysis, which was described as a high-end estimate. Even that month, the group’s president, Republican economist Douglas Holtz-Eakin, did not fully support it. Another top search for GND costs by FactCheck.org at the Annenberg Public Policy Center points out that the $ 93 trillion top-line number doesn’t contain a significant warning, followed by Holtz-Eakin. It states that it states as follows. Still, millions of Internet searchers are looking at figures displayed in much less context and are unaware that it is a potentially 10-fold bloated 10-year estimate for AAF.

The AAF Institute receives millions of dollars from the American Action Network (AAN), a secret nonprofit run by Republican political agents who are part of the conservative Dark Money Group’s web. I am. In the last election cycle, AAN was the largest contributor to the Republican-linked super PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund, and successfully defended the GOP seats in the House of Representatives, providing at least $ 26.4 million.

AAN does not disclose the funder, but tax records show that it is a significant amount from the fossil fuel industry, including $ 250,000 from the American Petroleum Institute (API) in 2012 and $ 35,000 from the American Natural Gas Alliance in 2010. I am receiving a donation. The Roundtable, a prominent lobby group for large corporations with CEOs of oil giants BP, Chevron and ExxonMobil, will hold a panel on deficit reduction with Holtz Eakin, and AAF will hold a panel on federal debt at the Business Roundtable. I shared my suggestions. AAF received $ 100,000 from the API in 2019.

Philip Rossetti, one of the co-authors of the AAF Report, was formerly the Group Director of Energy Policy. In August 2019, Rossetti joined the House of Representatives Selection Committee on Climate Crisis Republican Minority Staff as a Fellow on Energy and Climate Policy. In October 2020, he turned to the libertarian think tank R Street Institute as a senior researcher in energy and the environment. The R Street Institute is a member of the opaque right-wing national policy network, receiving tens of millions of dollars in the past from Koch network sources such as the Donor Trust and Donor Capital Fund, as well as donations from Americans. Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers Association, Edison Electric Institute Association, and Conservative Family Foundation. R Street Institute is currently purchasing anti-GND Google search ads for some GND related search terms.

For the typical Internet user trying to understand what is known about the Green New Deal’s fiscal spending, there is one way of thinking about a proposal that is very different from AAF’s $ 93 trillion top-line Wikipedia excerpt. .. Allocating $ 1 trillion annually to GND-type programs is an investment of about one-fifth of the federal budget, which is just over one-fifth of US GDP and only creates more sustainable economic activity. Not to stay healthy. Environmental and human well-being compared to the harm of continuous fossil fuel extraction.

