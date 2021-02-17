The McLaren Altura Plug-in Hybrid is a 670 horsepower supercar superstar





Artura has more ways than the first one you see.

McLaren

We’re always excited when the new McLaren comes out, but Tuesday’s Artura announcement is especially exciting. This is because Artura has not only evolved McLaren’s current skill set, but is also a brand new car. From chassis to powertrain to onboard technology, Artura is a huge step forward for McLaren supercars.

New architecture and hybrid heart

It all starts with the descriptive name McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). This is a new bathtub that supports the next generation of McLaren cars, manufactured at the company’s Composite Technology Center in the United Kingdom. Made of ultra-molded aluminum and carbon fiber, McLaren states that MCLA has a deliberately functional “shrink wrap” look, which is stronger and safer than previous monocoque tabs. Anyway, Artura tilts the scale at 3,303 pounds when filled with liquid-almost the same as the base Porsche 911 Carrera-this is impressive considering that it has a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a heavy battery. ..

The Artura is McLaren’s first mass-produced hybrid vehicle, following the small lot Speedtail and limited-edition P1 from a few years ago. At the heart of this plug-in setup is a new 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, internally called the M630, which itself produces 577 horsepower and 431 lb-ft of torque. What’s more, there’s a compact electric motor powered by a 7.4kWh battery that supplements 94 horsepower and 166 lb-ft of torque. Through the magic of hybrid calculations above My Pay Grade, the total system output of this plug-in setup is evaluated at 670hp and 531lb-ft torque. It puts the Artura Smack Dub between the 600LT and 720S in terms of power.

With such numbers, it’s no wonder Artura’s performance specs are very good. According to McLaren, Artura can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds, from 0 to 124 mph in 8.3 seconds, and from 0 to 186 mph in 21.5 seconds, but exactly where to use the last one. I do not know. .. Artura’s top speed is electronically limited to 205mph, and the coupe can stop from 124mph in just 126 feet.

Power is run through an 8-speed sequential automatic gearbox and, interestingly, there are no additional reverse gears. Artura’s electric motor handles the backup work. Artura uses a rear-wheel drive layout with an electronic lock differential and has comfort, sport and truck driving modes. Comfort mainly keeps the engine off at speeds below 40 mph, but sports and trucks keep the V6 running all the time. In addition, in electric mode, the engine is disconnected from the transmission, allowing full EV operation. And hey, you no longer have to press the active button on the console to switch modes like McLaren’s current car.

With a 7.4 kWh battery, Artura can run on full power, but it won’t take long. McLaren claims an EV range of only 19 miles, which is the infamous optimistic European WLTP cycle. The USEPA rating is still undecided. Artura can move at speeds of up to 81 mph with power alone, but that clearly narrows the range. Batteries can recover energy from the engine and be recharged on the go. McLaren states that it takes about 2.5 hours to be 80% charged with a Level 2 plug. McLaren also offers a 6 year / 50,000 mile battery warranty.

Most hybrid cars and EVs use regenerative braking to send energy back to the battery, which McLaren deliberately excluded from Artura. “There is no ability to recharge the battery through the vehicle’s braking system,” McLaren said in a statement. “The engine can provide enough charge, which gives the brake pedal a completely stable feel.”

The side sculpting looks great and I’m glad that the plug is behind what looks like a fuel filler door.

McLaren Adaptive Suspension and Flood Steering

Artura’s new suspension consists of dual aluminum wishbones on the front, new upper wishbones on the back and a lower multi-link arrangement. Adaptive dampers are located in all four corners, and Artura features McLaren’s new proactive damping control technology that allows you to scan the road ahead and adjust the suspension accordingly.

Artura is on a custom set of Pirelli P-Zero tires. The front is 235/35 seconds with 19-inch wheels and the rear is 295/35 seconds with 20-inch wheels. If you plan to drive more trucks in the future, you can purchase an optional set of P-Zero Corsa tires. McLaren will also sell Pirelli Sottozero winter tires for Artura. (I love to see people driving supercars in the snow.) Regardless of the tires, the aluminum calipers behind the wheels, similar to what McLaren already uses on the 600LT and 720S. There is a carbon ceramic brake equipped.

One of the favorite features of all McLaren roadshows is the fully weighted, superbly communicative steering. Fortunately, despite all the electronic advances in other areas, McLaren chose to use the old hydraulic steering setup for Altura. This means that the good connection between the car and the driver is not compromised. Three cheers for that.

Nappa leather and Alcantara suede accentuate the Artura cabin.

More infotainment and driving assistance technology than McLaren

Artura’s electric architecture gives you more modern driving assistance features than any other McLaren, including full-speed adaptive cruise control, road sign recognition, lane departure warning, and automatic high beam. Wireless updates will allow McLaren to continually update Artura’s Driver Assistance Suite as more features become available.

Internally, Artura has an updated version of McLaren’s infotainment system. This Android-based platform, called MIS II, is housed in an 8-inch vertical touch screen and features both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It doesn’t look much different from the old iris system in terms of graphics, but we hope newer processors and better software will make it easier to use. That said, the mirroring technology of Apple / Android smartphones is most often used on horizontal screens, so it can be quite small on this display. I think we need to wait and see.

This 8-inch display features McLaren’s latest MIS II infotainment system and is ultimately compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

McLaren refines the inside and expressive the outside

Artura’s interior looks very nice, finished with many of the ultra-high quality materials McLaren used in the new GT and Speedtail. The standard seat is adjustable in 10 directions and heated, but you can also use the single-shell Clubsport chair, which is adjusted around a single H point, to move you to a comfortable and purposeful driving position. I will.

Other new features include an instrument cluster that moves with the steering wheel, and drive mode is mounted on this movable console rather than the center stack. In addition, McLaren worked hard to reduce the overall level of noise, vibration and harshness in Altura, making the car more comfortable every day. “It’s thrilling to drive and easy to live with,” said Mike Flewitt, CEO of McLaren.

When it comes to exterior design, it’s arguably the least revolutionary in Artura, so I saved that bit at the end. Rob Melville, McLaren’s design director, states that Artura is “literally part of a technical sculpture” and “a result of the forces of the surroundings.” I love the handsome surface around the side air intakes. The slim taillights show a link to the GT, but the overall design is much more attractive. attractive.

Ominous, huh?

McLaren

In addition to the standard Artura, three trim levels are available: Performance, TechLux, and Vision. The base car features seats and interior panels covered in Alcantara suede, while the other trim lines are covered in soft nappa leather. The Vision Pack is, to be honest, a very bright color option that we are most interested in. For US vehicles, standard equipment includes a front axle lift, heated mirrors, parking sensor, rear view camera and soft closed doors. A variety of options are available, including Bowers & Wilkins stereo, adaptive LED headlights, and 360 degree cameras.

Price and stock status

The first Arturas will not arrive in the United States until later this year, but stakeholders can order now. Obviously, none of this is cheap. Artura starts at $ 225,000 and sits between the McLaren GT and 720S. Artura has technically replaced McLaren’s current sports series cars, including the 570GT, 570S and 600LT, and is priced accordingly.

Artura is certainly impressive, but of course it’s just the beginning. I’m excited to get a drive with this, so I’m looking forward to what’s coming next.

