Silicon Valley suffers huge unemployment in 2020, but technology adds jobs





San Jose-Silicon Valley suffered huge unemployment in 2020, affecting almost every industry except the tech sector, where employers managed a small increase in employment despite the economic hardships associated with the coronavirus. The report released on Tuesday shows.

According to a new report from San Jose-based think tank Joint Venture Silicon Valley, unemployment in Silicon Valley was so severe that it outweighed the employment recession in the region during the dot-com company’s blunder.

Overall unemployment in Silicon Valley (defined as Santa Clara County, San Mateo County, Southern Alameda County, Northern Santa Cruz County) was dramatic, but some industries were hit far harder than others. Some industries were actually able to get a job. According to the report, as a technology.

“There are two economies and two recovery stories,” Russell Hancock, president of joint venture Silicon Valley, said at a news conference.

Over the year ended June 2020, overall employment in Silicon Valley’s geographic region fell by 8.9%.

However, community infrastructure and services jobs (economic terms for retail, food services, hotels, art, entertainment, transportation and personal services jobs) decreased by 15.4%.

“This has wiped out the service sector and the face-to-face economy,” Hancock said. “There is a real genocide there.”

In contrast, tech companies consisting of innovation, information products, information services and computer hardware increased their total work in Silicon Valley by 1.8%.

“The tech department didn’t miss the beat,” Hancock said. “During the pandemic, the demand for Silicon Valley services surged.”

People who started working from home quickly embraced remote conferencing services and systems, such as those created and provided by San Jose-based Zoom.

Silicon Valley’s largest tech companies continued to increase jobs, but at a slower pace than the United States and other parts of the world, the 15 largest tech companies increased their staff levels by 3.7%.

However, the bay area share of these jobs declined as other regions grew even faster.

“We’re increasing the number of technical jobs here, but we’re losing some of those jobs,” said Rachel Masaro, head of research at the Silicon Valley Area Studies Institute.

According to the report, the 15 largest Silicon Valley-based tech companies had 28% of the U.S. workforce in the Bay Area in 2018, with a share of 26% in 2019 and 2020. It dropped to 24%. Silicon Valley tech companies had 16% of the global workforce in 2018, 14% in 2019 and 12% in 2020 in the Bay Area.

Still, the report determined that the Bay Area’s technology sector is smaller than the rest of the world.

At the end of 2019, the most recent year investigated by the joint venture Silicon Valley, the Bay Area occupied approximately 379,700 technical positions. The Washington, DC Metro area, the next largest technology employment area, had approximately 263,700 technical jobs.

In contrast to the powerful exhibits in the tech sector, the hotel industry’s experience is clearly bleak, threatening the budget health of city government agencies.

“Silicon Valley city revenues are expected to decline by an average of 5%, primarily due to the effects of the pandemic, and temporary residence taxes are expected to decline most dramatically,” the report said.

Transit occupancy taxes are expected to fall by an average of 38%, with losses of more than $ 100 million across the region of local government agencies that impose these taxes, according to the report.

Despite the current tough conditions in certain segments of the economy, the joint venture Silicon Valley believes the rebound could be quicker — Hancock did not provide a time frame during which the rebound could begin. ..

“The economy will recover very quickly,” Hancock said. “The economy will skyrocket.”

