Destiny 2-How to Get the Dead Man’s Story





Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen continues to offer a new exotic scout rifle, the Dead Man’s Tale. This amazing weapon is available from the “secret” seasonal quest line, which looks just below. Please prepare popcorn in advance as it may take some time.

Start the quest

First, you need to enter the weapons dealer’s Nightfall Strike to find the distress signal. There is literally no sign that you need to do this. So why is this treated as a hidden task? After entering the strike, continue as usual. At some point, you will be instructed to turn left to continue the strike target. Don’t do this. Instead, go to the right and wait for the automatic door to open. Doing so is the beginning of this entire quest line. Keep killing the person in front of you until you find the distress signal we talked about. You need to bring it to Zavala, so grab it and get ready for the next step.

Talk to Zavala

Find Zavala and talk to him, as the above suggests. After a specific explanation, he gives you an “opposite voice” exotic quest.

Cross the Grucorn ship

Open the map and go to the tangled shore. A huge exotic quest icon will appear, just click on it. You have to ride Glykon and this is where the fun (and not really) part begins. There are some puzzles to solve, such as specific levers to pull and barriers to cross, so pour hot coffee and start brainstorming. But first and foremost, you need to find some outer platforms to the left. Follow their very specific arrangements to board the ship from the outside. There are several walls that go through the vents, so break them down and keep going further into the creepy ship.

After that, some stasis barriers need to be addressed. There are some glowing spore pods around and need to stay close. To get specific buffs, you need to shoot them. This will allow you to cross the stasis barrier described earlier. Note that it only has 15 seconds, so it needs to be faster.

Passing through the barrier creates a maze-like area, which can be difficult to explain here. Just follow the corridors, crawl as many vents as you need, shoot conduits and turn on others. If you just pay attention to your surroundings, it won’t take long. A small tip is to turn up the volume to hear the beep. These indicate that the switch is available somewhere nearby.

Doing all of the above can be a hassle, but it takes you one step closer to new exotic weapons. It’s finally time to fight, passing through what looks like an electric wall. A scrib will come to you, raise your gear and shoot whatever moves at a glance. Be careful not to waste your time again, as you will also need to shoot certain conduits to stop the giant compactor trying to crush you and your group. I didn’t mention it, right? From the top, something is closed just for the purpose of crushing you. Look for the three floor conduits on the ground and shoot them to stop the compactor. When everything is clear, look for the vent and go deep into Glykon.

This time another battle phase where Scourge is the enemy. Destroy all of them and prepare for the next step. At that point, it’s unclear to anyone on the fire team, as there is no clear instruction on what to do next. Thankfully, we have the answer for you. With more platforms to go through, it’s time to go out again. Then you will reach a new area, the laboratory.

In this messy place, you need to reuse all the assets you learned earlier in this instance. Spore pods, stasis barriers and all the good stuff. There are multiple rooms that need to be cleared, and when you complete them, you will be the first room in the laboratory. This time, a previously locked walkway will be opened and you can go through it to the final step of this “not so much” fun quest.

Boss time

You’ll see a raid banner message and you already know what it means. It’s time to kill the boss. A giant scarge creature that likes to enter the Kamado. At the upper level of the room you are in, you have all the tools to defeat him. Those tools are some panels that turn off the furnace. There are three panels in all, and the third panel is within the radius of the furnace, so it’s a bit difficult to activate. You need to use it quickly to avoid fatal damage.

The boss has two “phases”. These are similar, but the process of turning off the furnace needs to be repeated. Finally, killing this abomination, you can claim the beloved award, the story of Deadman from the Glycoside Bridge. In addition, exotic weapons have random rolls implemented, so you can repeat this quest if you want to seize the opportunity with a better affix. pleasant!

The chosen season currently lives in Destiny 2.

