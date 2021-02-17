Prepare technology for bad weather





Bad weather is sweeping parts of the United States, stealing power and causing confusion. Technology can’t stop it, but having the right gear can keep you informed and help keep you and your family safe.

Charge all gadgets in advance

Do it now while you have the power!

This is especially important if you live in a place where the power is likely to turn off.

Also, don’t forget to charge the portable battery packs and rechargeable batteries you may have (they may not be needed, but they may help your neighbors get out of bondage).

Charge all devices for as long as possible in case the power goes off. Also remember that it’s a good time to charge your power bank. If the power starts to turn off, it is recommended that you move the charger to a UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) in case the charger or device is connected. If you have a gas-powered generator, test it before you need it. This is especially true if it may be filled with old old gas (common sense is not like doing it indoors). ).Blow dust off the radio

The internet may go down with the phone and power, but the radio will continue to work. If you have one, make sure the battery is new and you know how to use it (a quick Google search in advance to find a local radio station that you can tune).

Be careful of the weather

This is exactly the choice of website that makes it possible. You can also link to local weather stations and news sites.

And here are some apps to help you get the information:

Weather resistant device

If you have large, cumbersome weatherproof cases for your smartphone or tablet that you don’t normally use, it’s time to put them on. Keep going, no one will judge you!

If you don’t have a weatherproof case, it’s better than nothing with a Ziploc bag. And if you have one of the small silica gel bags that come with all sorts of things, put one of them in the bag with your device as it will help absorb the water that goes into the bag give me.

Back up your data

If you live in a flood-sensitive area, it’s a good idea to back up your data now, in case water reaches one or more of your devices.

Offsite or cloud backup is desirable, but if you only have an external hard drive or USB key, you need to do that (put it in a waterproof bag to give you a chance to fight).

Please understand the kit that you do not know how to use

I’ve seen people glue their hands to their faces, smashing their teeth with a hammer while trying to put up a stove shutter, and struggling for over an hour to start a gas-free petrol generator. .. Fill an already ignited petrol stove, open your hands with a screwdriver, calm down to read the description of some important bits of the kit as the storm approaches, and put an expensive tent in the fireball.

Adding stress and fear to the mix can be a lot of confusion.

Not sure how a portable battery pack, generator, or new weather app will work? Now is the time to understand this, not when you are sitting in the water and the lights are off!

Download the manuals you may need right now (print them if possible).

Check your car kit

Here’s a quick checklist of things to consider if you need to hit the road to escape a storm.

If you do not need to drive, do not check the vehicle, especially the tires, oil, coolant and windshield washer fluid. Make sure you have a charger and cable for your portable device (throw a blanket, drink, or snack behind you just in case))

Take care! Also, if you have any tips, feel free to share them in the comments section below.

